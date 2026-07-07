Hollywood Casino Alberta Opens Pre-Registration: Early Sign-Up Before July 13th

Hollywood Casino Alberta pre registration is open now ahead of the July 13 launch. Sign up early, see expected games, payment options and more.

Hollywood Casino is taking pre-registration in Alberta as the province gets ready for its regulated iGaming market launch on July 13. Hollywood Casino brings a PENN Entertainment pedigree to the Alberta online casino scene, backed by a games library that runs 700+ titles in its largest US markets.

Pre-register for Hollywood Casino through the green link above to secure your account ahead of launch.

Is Hollywood Casino Live in Alberta?

No, Hollywood Casino is not yet live in Alberta, but pre registration is open now ahead of the July 13 launch.

What is Pre-Registration at Hollywood Casino Alberta?

Pre registration at Hollywood Casino Alberta means you can use one of our PLAY NOW links on this page to register for a Hollywood Casino account ahead of the market's opening on July 13. Once launch day arrives, your account will be set up and ready to play. The big advantage of pre registering is that you won't have to wait for your account to be set up if there are any hiccups in the registration process.

Hollywood Casino Alberta: Quick Facts

📅 Hollywood Casino Alberta Launch Date: July 13 🎰 Slots: 700+ expected ♠️ Table Games: Yes - blackjack, roulette, baccarat 🎲 Live Dealer: Yes, via Evolution Gaming 💵 Minimum Deposit: $10 ⚖️ Operator: PENN Entertainment

Hollywood Casino Alberta Review

Hollywood Casino is one of the online casino brands from PENN Entertainment, a company with one of the largest retail casino footprints in North America. The brand has built its online presence by leaning on PENN's existing infrastructure, rolling out as a dedicated casino app across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia and most notably - Ontario.

In its established US markets, Hollywood Casino runs a library north of 700 slots and table games, plus a live dealer suite, with new content layered in regularly through PENN Game Studios, the company's in house development team. The underlying platform behind Hollywood Casino has also already operated in a regulated Canadian market since 2022, giving PENN a head start on the compliance and localization work needed to run smoothly in Alberta. Alberta players can expect a similar setup at launch, built on that same proven foundation.

Games at Hollywood Casino Alberta

Hollywood Casino Alberta is expected to launch with a games library built on what's already running in Ontario, spanning slots, table games, and live dealer content. Below is a closer look at what Alberta players can expect to find across each category.

Slots

Hollywood Casino's biggest US markets carry 700+ slot titles, and Alberta players should expect a similar range at launch. The library spans classic three reel games, modern video slots and progressive jackpots, sourced from providers like IGT, NetEnt and Light & Wonder, alongside exclusive titles from PENN Game Studios such as Legendary Larry and Wuji Mines.

Table Games

Hollywood Casino's US apps carry the full set of table game staples, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat and video poker, with multiple variants of each. Alberta players should see a comparable lineup at launch, covering both standard rules and side bet versions for players who want more variety.

Live Dealer

Hollywood Casino's live dealer content is powered by Evolution Gaming in its current markets, bringing real time blackjack, roulette and baccarat tables to the app with professional dealers and HD streaming. This setup is expected to carry over to Alberta, giving players a real casino floor feel from their phone or desktop.

PENN Exclusives

Hollywood Casino's PENN Game Studios produces original titles not found at competing operators, including Legendary Larry and Wuji Mines. These exclusives have become a calling card for the brand in its US markets, and Alberta players should expect them to be part of the launch lineup.

Pros and Cons of Hollywood Casino Alberta

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Backed by PENN Entertainment's retail casino scale Newer to the standalone app format than some competitors PENN Game Studios exclusive titles Library size in Alberta not yet confirmed Evolution Gaming live dealer tables PENN Play rewards structure for Alberta still pending

Deposits and Withdrawals Methods You Can Expect

Hollywood Casino Alberta is expected to support standard Canadian payment methods once it launches, with all transactions processed in Canadian dollars. The table below breaks down likely deposit options against withdrawal options, though specific processing times have not been confirmed ahead of launch.

Deposit Methods Withdrawal Methods Interac e-Transfer Interac e-Transfer Debit card Debit card Online banking and bank transfer Online banking and bank transfer Apple Pay

Responsible Gambling at Hollywood Casino Alberta

Hollywood Casino supports responsible gambling tools including deposit limits, session reminders and self exclusion options, all accessible through account settings. Hollywood Casino is expected to integrate with Alberta's centralized self exclusion register, preventing platform access for any player who has self excluded provincially. If gambling is affecting your wellbeing, the Alberta Health Services Problem Gambling Helpline is available at 1-866-332-2322, or visit AHS.ca for support.

See Hollywood Casino's official site for Terms. 18+ only. AB only. Subject to eligibility requirements. If gambling is affecting your mental health or wellbeing, support is available through Alberta Health Services.