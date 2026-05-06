Inspired Entertainment Receives AGLC Approval Alberta Launch

Inspired Entertainment has received supplier registration from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC), clearing the company to operate within Alberta's regulated online casino market once it goes live on July 13.

What Alberta Casino Players Should Know About Inspired Entertainment

To be clear, Inspired Entertainment isn't an operator such as BetMGM Casino. They're solely a supplier of games and gaming systems; operators like BetMGM, DraftKings, and Caesars Palace host games Inspired Entertainment produces for players like you and I to play. Once the online casino market in Alberta goes live in July you'll likely see a number of their titles across the 50+ operators expected to be available.

Here are some of the popular and latest casino games to launch via Inspired Entertainment:

Cops N' Robbers Big Money

Mice Heist

Gold Mine Fortune

Bichos Magicos

Luck It Up!

Jaguar Gems Pot

Happy Money Hens

You may already be familiar with Inspired Entertainment in Alberta as they have a presence at Play Alberta, currently the only live online casino in Alberta. This makes for an easy transition into the commercialized market going live in July.

Who is Inspired Entertainment?

Inspired is a B2B gaming supplier listed on the NASDAQ. They provide content, hardware, and systems for regulated operators across the globe. Their portfolio of products include gaming machines, virtual sports, and casino content like slot games. If you've gambled over in Ontario or even, as stated above, in Alberta with Play Alberta then you've likely come across a title or two of theirs.