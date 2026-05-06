Inspired Entertainment Receives AGLC Approval Alberta Launch

Photo Credit: Inspired Entertainment
May 6, 2026
Inspired Entertainment Receives AGLC Approval Alberta Launch
May 6, 2026

Inspired Entertainment has received supplier registration from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC), clearing the company to operate within Alberta's regulated online casino market once it goes live on July 13.

What Alberta Casino Players Should Know About Inspired Entertainment

To be clear, Inspired Entertainment isn't an operator such as BetMGM Casino. They're solely a supplier of games and gaming systems; operators like BetMGM, DraftKings, and Caesars Palace host games Inspired Entertainment produces for players like you and I to play. Once the online casino market in Alberta goes live in July you'll likely see a number of their titles across the 50+ operators expected to be available.

Here are some of the popular and latest casino games to launch via Inspired Entertainment:

  • Cops N' Robbers Big Money
  • Mice Heist
  • Gold Mine Fortune
  • Bichos Magicos
  • Luck It Up! 
  • Jaguar Gems Pot
  • Happy Money Hens

You may already be familiar with Inspired Entertainment in Alberta as they have a presence at Play Alberta, currently the only live online casino in Alberta. This makes for an easy transition into the commercialized market going live in July.

Who is Inspired Entertainment?

Inspired is a B2B gaming supplier listed on the NASDAQ. They provide content, hardware, and systems for regulated operators across the globe. Their portfolio of products include gaming machines, virtual sports, and casino content like slot games. If you've gambled over in Ontario or even, as stated above, in Alberta with Play Alberta then you've likely come across a title or two of theirs.

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Tyler Olson
Tyler Olson is an accomplished online casino expert in North America with over five years of covering the digital gaming market. Whether you're seeking reviews of casinos (specifically those legal online) across the North America continent, gambling strategies, or just staying updated on the latest trends in the gambling industry, Tyler's expertise is an invaluable resource for anyone interested in or currently are gambling online. Whether you're seeking reviews of casinos, gambling strategies, or just staying updated on the latest trends in the online gambling industry, Tyler's expertise is an invaluable resource for anyone gambling online.

Top News

NFLNBAMLBNHL

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Betting Latest

Best PA Sportsbook Promos: Claim $4,000+ in PA Sports Betting Promos for May 6
Best PA Sportsbook Promos: Claim $4,000+ in PA Sports Betting Promos for May 6
The best Pennsylvania sportsbook promos grant over $4,000 in welcome bonuses to new users. Learn more and claim the top PA sports betting promos today.
Today
ProphetX Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Purchase $25 Get $25 (May 6)
ProphetX Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Purchase $25 Get $25 (May 6)
You can get a purchase match up to $25 with the ProphetX promo code ROTOWIRE. Sign up as a new user for ProphetX and claim your sign up bonus today!
Today