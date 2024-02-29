Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?

Legal North Carolina sports betting is almost here. While the official launch date is set for March 11, 2024, Tar Heel State bettors don't have to wait that long to sign up for new accounts on the best North Carolina sports betting sites.

Thanks to Thursday's announcement from the North Carolina Lottery Commission, which stated that the state awarded operating licenses to seven sportsbooks, North Carolina bettors can begin pre-registering on the best sports betting sites starting Friday, Match 1, 2024.

"Issuing the first interactive sports wagering operator licenses today represents a major milestone in establishing legal sports betting in North Carolina," said Ripley Rand, chair of the North Carolina State Lottery Commission. "North Carolinians can begin signing up for accounts on their mobile devices on Friday with the confidence they will soon be able to make wagers on their favorite sporting events securely and responsibly. We're just 11 days away from the start of sports betting in North Carolina, and we will be working every day between now and then to see that our launch is a successful one."

What Sportsbooks Were Awarded Licenses By The North Carolina Lottery Commission On Thursday?

The seven sportsbooks that were awarded licenses from the North Carolina Lottery Commission on Thursday include BetMGM North Carolina, Bet365 North Carolina, ESPN BET North Carolina, FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina, DraftKings Sportsbook North Carolina, Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina, and Underdog.

Sportsbooks Awarded Licenses In North Carolina FanDuel Bet365 BetMGM DraftKings ESPN BET Underdog Fanatics Sportsbook

Although the official North Carolina sports betting go-live date is scheduled for March 11, 2024, Tar Heel State bettors can get ahead of the game and pre-register with the best North Carolina sportsbook promo codes to receive generous welcome offers to use on launch day. You can begin to pre-register on the top North Carolina sportsbooks on March 1, 2024.

Is Caesars Sportsbook Going Live In North Carolina?

If you read through the list above regarding the top sports betting apps going live in North Carolina, you can see that one significant player is missing. The omitted United States sports betting powerhouse is Caesars Sportsbook. But North Carolina sports bettors shouldn't fret about the omission.

The expectation is that Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina will be fully live and operational in time for the North Carolina sports betting launch date on March 11, 2024. Consequently, the Caesars Entertainment brand is already live for retail sports betting in North Carolina. However, due to its preexisting partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, which operates two Harrah's casinos in Western North Carolina, Caesars pursued and obtained a provider license from the North Carolina Lottery Commission.

Things To Know About North Carolina Sports Betting

According to North Carolina's sports betting law, individuals aged 21 and above are eligible to create an account on the top sports betting sites set to go live in North Carolina. In addition to being at least 21 years old, you must also be physically present in North Carolina when you sign up and bet with the top sportsbook promo codes.

Furthermore, the state imposes an 18% tax on operator revenues, with the funds allocated to various initiatives. These initiatives include $2 million annually for the treatment and awareness of gambling addiction, $1 million yearly for youth sports access grants, and at least $300,000 each year to 13 NCAA Division I and II public universities to enhance their athletic departments. Any additional proceeds will be deployed to attract major events.

When it comes to additional sports betting licenses, the North Carolina State Lottery Commission has received a total of nine applications for interactive sports betting operator licenses. They anticipate the approval of additional operator licenses sooner rather than later.

Once legal North Carolina sports betting goes live on March 11, 2024, the Tar Heel State is poised to become the 30th state to introduce online sports betting. Legislative analysis suggests that the state's taxation of sports betting could yield over $100 million in annual revenues within the first five years that legal North Carolina sports betting is live and operational.

