Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina? Kind of. Pre-Register in NC Now!

The Tar Heel State is joining 30 other states and legalizing online sports betting on Monday, March 11, 2024, with online sports betting set to go live at roughly noon ET on that date. However, as of today, March 1, 2024, prospective NC bettors can now begin pre-registering with some of the top North Carolina sports betting apps.

Since 2019, legal sports betting in North Carolina has been limited to in-person betting only at three retail locations. The much anticipated launch of online sports betting comes after North Carolina sports betting legislation was signed into law last summer.

Now, some of the top online sports betting sites, including BetMGM, Bet365, ESPN BET, FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, and Fanatics Sportsbook have all gone live with pre-registration — many are offering exclusive welcome deals for those who pre-register for a new account.

Pre-Register with the Top North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Rather than wait until March 11, 2024, sports bettors can get in on the action ahead of time and pre-register for their favorite sports betting sites. As of today, March 1, 2024, you can claim hundreds of dollars in bonus bets just for pre-registering in North Carolina.

What to Expect When Online Sports Betting Goes Live in North Carolina on March 11th

Legal online sports betting will go live in North Carolina at noon on March 11, 2024. Sports bettors must be physically located in North Carolina at the time of wagering and should be at least 21 years of age or older. In addition to being at least 21 years old, you must also be physically present in North Carolina when you sign up and bet with the top sportsbook promo codes.

Bettors will have the opportunity to wager on a wide array of sports betting markets, including professional leagues and collegiate sports like Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, North Carolina Tar Heels and more across the state and country. High school sports wagering will continue to remain illegal.

A large number of betting options will also be available such as moneyline, spread, over/under totals, as well as game, team,and player prop bets. Sports bettors can also place parlays, access the Futures market and participate in live betting.

The seven sportsbooks that were awarded licenses from the North Carolina Lottery Commission on Thursday include

When it comes to additional sports betting licenses, the North Carolina State Lottery Commission has received a total of nine applications for interactive sports betting operator licenses. They anticipate the approval of additional operator licenses sooner rather than later.

Other Things to Know about Sports Betting in North Carolina

The state imposes an 18% tax on operator revenues, with the funds allocated to various initiatives. These initiatives include $2 million annually for the treatment and awareness of gambling addiction, $1 million yearly for youth sports access grants, and at least $300,000 each year to 13 NCAA Division I and II public universities to enhance their athletic departments. Any additional proceeds will be deployed to attract major events.

Rotowire SEO Strategist Anthony Cervino contributed to this story.

