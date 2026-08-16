Jackpot City Bonus 2026: $1,600 Welcome Bonus Plus Daily Prize

Jackpot City's Canadian welcome bonus goes up to $1,600, plus 10 daily shots at a $1,000,000 prize draw. Here's how the offer and the daily draw actually work.

Jackpot City is one of the more established names in Canadian online casino, and its welcome bonus reflects that: new players can claim up to $1,600 in bonus funds, plus 10 daily shots at a $1,000,000 prize draw. That second piece is unusual. Instead of a one time signup perk, the daily shots give you a recurring chance to compete for a seven figure prize pool every single day, not just during your first deposit.

Worth being clear on what "shots" means here: this is an entry into a draw mechanic, not a guaranteed payout, and odds on any prize draw are exactly that, odds. The $1,600 welcome bonus itself works as a standard deposit match structure, and like any welcome offer, the wagering requirement determines how much of that bonus actually becomes real, withdrawable cash.

Jackpot City Casino Welcome Bonus Overview

Bonus Type Bonus Amount Extra Spins/Bonus Rounds Game Selection Focus Deposit match welcome bonus plus daily prize draw Up to $1,600 10 daily shots at a $1,000,000 prize draw Slots, table games, progressive jackpots

What Sets It Apart

Welcome bonus scaling up to $1,600 on a first deposit match

10 daily shots at a $1,000,000 prize draw, refreshed every day rather than a one time offer

Long standing brand with an established track record in the Canadian market

Wagering requirements apply to bonus funds before cashout

Platform and Gameplay

Jackpot City runs on a familiar, well organized platform that leans on its age and reputation rather than flashy redesigns. Navigation is intuitive even for players who aren't casino regulars, and the game library covers a wide spread of slots, table games, and progressive jackpot titles. The daily prize draw shows up clearly in your account, so tracking your entries doesn't require digging through fine print every day.

Is This Bonus Worth It?

The $1,600 welcome bonus is solid on its own, sitting comfortably in the mid to upper range for the Canadian market, but the daily prize draw is what separates Jackpot City from a one and done signup offer. Getting 10 fresh shots at a large prize pool every day gives you a reason to keep the account active well past the welcome period, even though the draw itself is a longshot like any prize mechanic. Combined with a platform that's been around long enough to iron out the rough edges, this is a bonus built for players who want ongoing engagement, not just a one time bump.

Best If: You want a bonus that gives you a reason to come back daily, not just on signup.

Responsible Gambling

Jackpot City provides deposit limits, time out periods, and self exclusion options in account settings. A daily prize draw can be fun to check in on, but it shouldn't turn into a daily habit that feels compulsive. If it does, PlaySmart.ca offers free, confidential help to players across Canada.