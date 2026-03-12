Kalshi Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get $10 Bonus For March 12

The Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE gets $10 for new users who trade $10 in contracts. Find out more about the Kalshi promo code here.

Kalshi has garnered a ton of attention with the explosion of prediction markets, and you can get in on the action with the Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE that rewards a $10 bonus just by trading $10 in contracts today!

Learn more below about the Kalshi promo code, brand review and more.

Kalshi Promo Code Details (March 2026)

Kalshi is offering new users a $10 bonus after trading $10 in contracts. Note that a specific promo code is required to claim this prediction markets promo. Use promo code ROTOWIRE at sign up to claim the bonus!

✅ Kalshi Promo Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Kalshi Sign Up Bonus: Trade $10 to Get $10 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, 18+, No Minimum Deposit 🗺️ Where Legal? All 50 States

What is the Kalshi Promo Code?

The Kalshi Promo Code is ROTOWIRE. This will unlock the "Trade $10 to Get $10" sign up bonus from Kalshi. And you can claim this anywhere in the US – just sign up with Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE to earn the $10 bonus.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code

Claiming the Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE is simple, just follow the steps below.

Click on any of the PLAY NOW buttons on this article Create a new account and verify your age Enter Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE when prompted Make a first deposit Trade $10 in total contracts to unlock $10 in site credit

Kalshi Promo Code Terms & Conditions

The Kalshi promo code is pretty straightforward, but it's good to know the terms and conditions attached to the sign up bonus to confirm you're 100% familiar with what to expect.

New users only

Must be at least 18 years old

No minimum deposit

Must trade $10 in contracts within 90 days of account creation

$10 bonus cannot be withdrawn

What is Kalshi?

Kalshi is a platform that allows you to "trade" or buy and sell contracts on yes-or-no questions about real-world events such as elections, the weather, or sporting events. Kalshi is legal in all 50 states through regulation by the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission).

Is Kalshi Legit?

Yes, Kalshi is the real deal. Backed by the CFTC as a legit trading platform, Kalshi isn't some fly-by-night op. I've seen mixed user reviews on Reddit, like some gripes about outages or picky rules, but no major scam flags; just do your homework on contracts.

How does Kalshi work?

Kalshi operates like a no-house-edge sportsbook for all kinds of events. You sign up, make a deposit and browse markets on stuff like game outcomes, elections, or weather. Pick a yes/no question, buy or sell contracts at prices set by the crowd, and get matched with someone taking the opposite position. When the event resolves, winners get paid out based on the result—simple settlement, with Kalshi taking a small fee on expected earnings.

What is a Contract at Kalshi?

It's basically a yes/no choice wrapped as a tradeable asset—called an Event Contract. For example, "Will Team A win?" A Yes contract costs between 1¢ and 99¢, pays $1 if yes, $0 if no. No contract is the flip side. You buy/sell these with other traders, and the price you pay plus their side adds to $1 total. At end, it settles automatically based on the real outcome.

Is Kalshi Betting?

The best answer is no, but it's betting-adjacent. You can make predictions on player props or make parlays, but Kalshi frames it as trading futures, not straight up gambling. The process operates similar to betting in that you place a prediction on an event, and if you're wrong, you lose, but if you're right, you win.

Where is Kalshi Legal?

Kalshi operates nationwide and is available to users aged 18 and older in all 50 states, even in states where Kalshi may be facing ongoing legal challenges.