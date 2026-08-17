The Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE gets new users a Trade $25, Get $25 welcome offer. Find out more about the Kalshi promo code here.

Kalshi has garnered a ton of attention with the explosion of prediction markets, and you can get in on the action with the Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE that rewards a $25 bonus just by trading $25 in contracts today!

Learn more below about the Kalshi promo code, brand review and more.

Kalshi Promo Code Details (August 2026)

Kalshi is offering new users $25 in credits after trading $25 in contracts. Note that a specific promo code is required to claim this prediction markets promo. Use Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE at sign up to claim the bonus!

✅ Kalshi Promo Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Kalshi Sign Up Bonus: Trade $25 and Get $25 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, 18+, No Minimum Deposit 🗺️ Where Legal? 46 States + DC (Excluded in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

What is the Kalshi Promo Code?

The Kalshi Promo Code is ROTOWIRE. This will unlock the Trade $25 and Get $25 bonus from Kalshi. And you can claim this anywhere in the US – just sign up with Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE to earn the bonus.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works

After entering Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE at sign up, all you have to do is have $25 in contracts settle. As soon as that happens, you'll get $25 in trading bonus.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code

Claiming the Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE is simple, just follow the steps below.

✅ Click on any of the PLAY NOW buttons on this article ✅ Create a new account and verify your age ✅ Enter Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE when prompted ✅ Make a first deposit ✅ Trade $25 in total contracts to unlock your bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code Terms & Conditions

The Kalshi promo code is pretty straightforward, but it's good to know the terms and conditions attached to the sign up bonus to confirm you're 100% familiar with what to expect.

New users only

Must be at least 18 years old

$10 minimum deposit required

Must trade $25 in contracts within 90 days of account creation

What is Kalshi?

Kalshi is a platform that allows you to "trade" or buy and sell contracts on yes-or-no questions about real-world events such as elections, the weather, or sporting events. Kalshi is legal in 48 states through regulation by the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission), minus Nevada and Minnesota. This could change given ongoing legal challenges, so make sure to check our legal predictions timeline for the latest updates.

Is Kalshi Legit?

Yes, Kalshi is the real deal. Backed by the CFTC as one of the legit predictions trading apps. I've seen mixed user reviews on Reddit, like some gripes about outages or picky rules, but no major scam flags; just do your homework on contracts.

How does Kalshi work?

Kalshi operates like a no-house-edge sportsbook for all kinds of events. You sign up, make a deposit and browse markets on stuff like game outcomes, elections, or weather. Pick a yes/no question, buy or sell contracts at prices set by the crowd, and get matched with someone taking the opposite position. When the event resolves, winners get paid out based on the result—simple settlement, with Kalshi taking a small fee on expected earnings.

What is a Contract at Kalshi?

It's basically a yes/no choice wrapped as a tradeable asset—called an Event Contract. For example, "Will Team A win?" A Yes contract costs between 1¢ and 99¢, pays $1 if yes, $0 if no. No contract is the flip side. You buy/sell these with other traders, and the price you pay plus their side adds to $1 total. At end, it settles automatically based on the real outcome.

Is Kalshi Betting?

The best answer is no, but it's betting-adjacent. You can make predictions on player props or make parlays, but Kalshi frames it as trading futures, not straight up gambling. The process operates similar to betting in that you place a prediction on an event, and if you're wrong, you lose, but if you're right, you win.

Events Available With Kalshi

Since Kalshi is one of the premier prediction markets platforms, you can trade on a seemingly amount of events. These include:

Where is Kalshi Legal?

Kalshi operates nationwide and is available to users aged 18 and older in 48 states, the only states where Kalshi is not available is Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Washington. For a more detailed breakdown, check out our interactive prediction markets map.