Kalshi Referral Code ROTOWIRE: Get $10 When You Trade $10 (April 2026)

The Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE gets a $10 bonus for new users who trade $10 in contracts. Claim the Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE today!

The Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE rewards new users with a $10 bonus after trading $10 in contracts. It's one of the most straightforward sign up bonuses in prediction markets, with no catch.

So head over and sign up using the Kalshi referral code to get your $10 bonus today!

Kalshi Referral Code Details (April 2026)

New users can get a $10 bonus after trading $10 in contracts with the Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE. Note that you must use our referral code to claim this prediction markets bonus.

✅ Kalshi Referral Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Kalshi Sign Up Offer: Trade $10, Get $10 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, 18+, No Minimum Deposit 🗺️ Where Legal? All 50 States

What is the Kalshi Referral Code?

The Kalshi referral code is ROTOWIRE. This claims the Trade $10, Get $10 sign up offer for new users, and you can redeem it anywhere in the US!

How to Claim the Kalshi Referral Code ROTOWIRE

✅ Click any of the green PLAY NOW buttons on this page ✅ Register for a new account and fill out all required information ✅ Enter Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE in the "referral code" field ✅ Make a first deposit ✅ Trade $10 in total contracts to unlock the $10 bonus

Kalshi Referral Code Terms & Conditions

While the Kalshi referral code is pretty straightforward, it's paramount to know the terms and condigions of any welcome offer. Here's what to expect when it comes to the T&Cs for the Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE:

New users only

Must use referral code ROTOWIRE

Must be at least 18 years old

No minimum deposit

Must trade $10 in contracts within 90 days of sign up

$10 bonus cannot be withdrawn

What is Kalshi?

Kalshi is a prediction markets app that allows you to "trade" or buy and sell contracts on yes or no questions regarding real-world events including politics, sports, finance and more.

Is Kalshi Legit?

Yes, Kalshi is legit, and backed by the CFTC as one of the completely legal trading platforms.

Where is Kalshi Legal?

Kalshi is legal in all 50 states, even in those states where it may be facing ongoing legal challenges. It's best to check our legal prediction markets timeline to ensure the legality of each state.

What Contracts can you Trade at Kalshi?

You can trade plenty of contracts while using the Kalshi referral code. Here's what you can find: