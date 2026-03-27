Kalshi Referral Code ROTOWIRE: Get $10 When You Trade $10 (March 2026)

The Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE gets a $10 bonus for new users who trade $10 in contracts. Claim the Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE today!

Get full access to our new Smart Money tool, real-time insights across 25+ sportsbooks with limited time offer. Use promo code SMART

The Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE rewards new users with a $10 bonus after trading $10 in contracts. It's one of the most straightforward sign up bonuses in prediction markets, with no catch.

So head over and sign up using the Kalshi referral code to get your $10 bonus today!

Kalshi Referral Code Details (March 2026)

New users can get a $10 bonus after trading $10 in contracts with the Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE. Note that you must use our referral code to claim this prediction markets bonus.

✅ Kalshi Referral Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Kalshi Sign Up Offer: Trade $10, Get $10 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, 18+, No Minimum Deposit 🗺️ Where Legal? All 50 States

What is the Kalshi Referral Code?

The Kalshi referral code is ROTOWIRE. This claims the Trade $10, Get $10 sign up offer for new users, and you can redeem it anywhere in the US!

How to Claim the Kalshi Referral Code ROTOWIRE

✅ Click any of the green PLAY NOW buttons on this page ✅ Register for a new account and fill out all required information ✅ Enter Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE in the "referral code" field ✅ Make a first deposit ✅ Trade $10 in total contracts to unlock the $10 bonus

Kalshi Referral Code Terms & Conditions

While the Kalshi referral code is pretty straightforward, it's paramount to know the terms and condigions of any welcome offer. Here's what to expect when it comes to the T&Cs for the Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE:

New users only

Must use referral code ROTOWIRE

Must be at least 18 years old

No minimum deposit

Must trade $10 in contracts within 90 days of sign up

$10 bonus cannot be withdrawn

What is Kalshi?

Kalshi is a prediction markets platform that allows you to "trade" or buy and sell contracts on yes or no questions regarding real-world events including political predictions, sports, finance and more.

Is Kalshi Legit?

Yes, Kalshi is legit, and backed by the CFTC as a completely legal trading platform.

Where is Kalshi Legal?

Kalshi is legal in all 50 states, even in those states where it may be facing ongoing legal challenges.