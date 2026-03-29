Kalshi Referral Code ROTOWIRE: Get $10 When You Trade $10 (March 2026)

The Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE rewards new users with a $10 bonus after trading $10 in contracts. It's one of the most straightforward sign up bonuses in prediction markets, with no catch.
So head over and sign up using the Kalshi referral code to get your $10 bonus today!
Kalshi Referral Code Details (March 2026)
New users can get a $10 bonus after trading $10 in contracts with the Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE. Note that you must use our referral code to claim this prediction markets bonus.
|✅ Kalshi Referral Code:
|ROTOWIRE
|🎁 Kalshi Sign Up Offer:
|Trade $10, Get $10
|📊 Terms & Conditions:
|New Users Only, 18+, No Minimum Deposit
|🗺️ Where Legal?
|All 50 States
What is the Kalshi Referral Code?
The Kalshi referral code is ROTOWIRE. This claims the Trade $10, Get $10 sign up offer for new users, and you can redeem it anywhere in the US!
How to Claim the Kalshi Referral Code ROTOWIRE
- ✅ Click any of the green PLAY NOW buttons on this page
- ✅ Register for a new account and fill out all required information
- ✅ Enter Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE in the "referral code" field
- ✅ Make a first deposit
- ✅ Trade $10 in total contracts to unlock the $10 bonus
Kalshi Referral Code Terms & Conditions
While the Kalshi referral code is pretty straightforward, it's paramount to know the terms and condigions of any welcome offer. Here's what to expect when it comes to the T&Cs for the Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE:
- New users only
- Must use referral code ROTOWIRE
- Must be at least 18 years old
- No minimum deposit
- Must trade $10 in contracts within 90 days of sign up
- $10 bonus cannot be withdrawn
What is Kalshi?
Kalshi is a prediction markets platform that allows you to "trade" or buy and sell contracts on yes or no questions regarding real-world events including political predictions, sports, finance and more.
Is Kalshi Legit?
Yes, Kalshi is legit, and backed by the CFTC as a completely legal trading platform.
Where is Kalshi Legal?
Kalshi is legal in all 50 states, even in those states where it may be facing ongoing legal challenges.