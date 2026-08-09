The Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE gets up to $500 for new users who trade $25 in contracts. Claim the Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE today!

The Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE rewards new users with up to $500 in bonuses after trading $25 in contracts. It's one of the most straightforward sign up bonuses in prediction markets, with no catch.

So head over and sign up using the Kalshi referral code to get your bonus today!

Kalshi Referral Code Details (August 2026)

New users can get up to $500 in bonus credit after trading $25 in contracts with the Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE. Note that you must use our referral code to claim this prediction markets bonus.

✅ Kalshi Referral Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Kalshi Sign Up Offer: Trade $25 and Get Up To $500 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, 18+, No Minimum Deposit 🗺️ Where Legal? 48 States + DC (Excluded in MN, NV, WA)

What is the Kalshi Referral Code?

The Kalshi referral code is ROTOWIRE. This claims the Trade $25 and Get Up To $500 sign up offer for new users, and you can redeem it almost anywhere in the US!

How to Claim the Kalshi Referral Code ROTOWIRE

✅ Click any of the green PLAY NOW buttons on this page ✅ Register for a new account and fill out all required information ✅ Enter Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE in the "referral code" field ✅ Make a first deposit ✅ Trade $25 in total contracts to unlock the bonus ✅ Receive up to $500 in bonus credit!

How the Kalshi Referral Code Works

After you enter Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE during sign up, you'll get up to $500 in bonus credit. Trade $25 in contracts and you'll be rewarded with up to $500 - either $15, $35, $75, $100 or $500. Here's how the distribution works:

70% for $15

24% for $35

5% for $75

0.65% for $100

0.35% for $500

Kalshi Referral Code Terms & Conditions

While the Kalshi referral code is pretty straightforward, it's paramount to know the terms and condigions of any welcome offer. Here's what to expect when it comes to the T&Cs for the Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE:

New users only

Must use referral code ROTOWIRE

Must be at least 18 years old

No minimum deposit

Must trade $25 in contracts within 90 days of sign up

Bonus amount is random, up to $500

Bonus cannot be withdrawn

What is Kalshi?

Kalshi is a prediction markets app that allows you to "trade" or buy and sell contracts on yes or no questions regarding real-world events including politics, sports, finance and more.

Is Kalshi Legit?

Yes, Kalshi is legit, and backed by the CFTC as one of the completely legal trading platforms.

Where is Kalshi Legal?

Kalshi is legal in 48 states, even in those states where it may be facing ongoing legal challenges. The only states where Kalshi is currently not legal are Minnesota, Nevada, and Washington. It's best to check our legal prediction markets timeline to ensure the legality of each state.

What Contracts can you Trade at Kalshi?

You can trade plenty of contracts while using the Kalshi referral code. Here's what you can find: