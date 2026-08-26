Kalshi Referral Code ROTOWIRE: Trade $25 and Get $25 (August 2026)

The Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE gets $25 for new users who trade $25 in contracts. Claim the Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE today!
August 26, 2026
Kalshi Referral Code ROTOWIRE: Trade $25 and Get $25 (August 2026)
August 26, 2026
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The Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE rewards new users with $25 in bonuses after trading $25 in contracts. It's one of the most straightforward sign up bonuses in prediction markets, with no catch. 

So head over and sign up using the Kalshi referral code to get your bonus today!

Kalshi Referral Code Details (August 2026)

New users who sign up with the Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE can take advantage of a Trade $25, Get $25 offer. Note that you must use our referral code to claim this prediction markets bonus. 

✅ Kalshi Referral Code:ROTOWIRE
🎁 Kalshi Sign Up Offer:Trade $25 and Get $25
📊 Terms & Conditions:New Users Only, 18+, No Minimum Deposit
🗺️ Where Legal?46 States + DC (Excluded in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

What is the Kalshi Referral Code?

The Kalshi referral code is ROTOWIRE. This claims the Trade $25 and Get $25 sign up offer for new users, and you can redeem it almost anywhere in the US!

How to Claim the Kalshi Referral Code ROTOWIRE

  1. Click any of the green PLAY NOW buttons on this page
  2. Register for a new account and fill out all required information  
  3. Enter Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE in the "referral code" field
  4. Make a first deposit
  5. Trade $25 in total contracts to unlock the bonus
  6. ✅ Receive $25 in trading credit!

How the Kalshi Referral Code Works

After you enter Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE during sign up, you just need to trade $25 in contracts and you'll be rewarded with $25.

Kalshi Referral Code Terms & Conditions

While the Kalshi referral code is pretty straightforward, it's paramount to know the terms and condigions of any welcome offer. Here's what to expect when it comes to the T&Cs for the Kalshi referral code ROTOWIRE:

  • New users only
  • Must use referral code ROTOWIRE
  • Must be at least 18 years old 
  • No minimum deposit
  • Must trade $25 in contracts within 90 days of sign up
  • Trading bonus cannot be withdrawn

What is Kalshi?

Kalshi is a prediction markets app that allows you to "trade" or buy and sell contracts on yes or no questions regarding real-world events including politics, sports, finance and more. 

Is Kalshi Legit?

Yes, Kalshi is legit, and backed by the CFTC as one of the completely legal trading platforms.

Where is Kalshi Legal?

Kalshi is legal in 46 states, even in those states where it may be facing ongoing legal challenges. The only states where Kalshi is currently not legal are Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, and Washington. It's best to check our legal prediction markets timeline to ensure the legality of each state. 

What Contracts can you Trade at Kalshi?

You can trade plenty of contracts while using the Kalshi referral code. Here's what you can find:

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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