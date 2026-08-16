Kalshi Sign Up Bonus: Use Code ROTOWIRE to Get $25 (August 16)

The Kalshi sign up bonus gets new users a $25 offer after using code ROTOWIRE at sign up. Just trade $25 and you'll qualify!
August 16, 2026
Kalshi Sign Up Bonus: Use Code ROTOWIRE to Get $25 (August 16)
August 16, 2026
Betting Promotions

If you're thinking of trading on the news, weather, or the next election, you can grab the Kalshi sign up bonus ROTOWIRE to get a $25 welcome offer. The limits are nearly endless when it comes to Kalshi, so register with ROTOWIRE to get the Trade $25 and Get $25 sign up bonus, one of the best prediction market promos on the market today!

Kalshi Sign Up Bonus: Quick Facts

Here are the quick facts for the Kalshi sign up bonus.

🎁 Kalshi Sign Up Bonus:Trade $25 and Get $25
✅ Sign Up Promo Code:ROTOWIRE
📊 Terms & Conditions:New Users Only, 18+ Years Old, Must Trade $25
📍 Where Legal:46 States + DC (AZ, MN, NV, WA Excluded)

Does Kalshi Have a Sign Up Bonus?

Yes. New users who sign up for Kalshi can unlock $25 just for getting started with code ROTOWIRE. It's one of the most straightforward welcome offers you'll find anywhere in prediction markets as you only need to sign up with ROTOWIRE, fund your account and trade $25 in contracts to receive your bonus. 

What Is the Kalshi Sign Up Bonus?

The Kalshi sign up bonus is Trade $25 and Get $25 after you enter code ROTOWIRE. It's that simple.

How to Claim the Kalshi Sign Up Bonus

Claiming the Kalshi sign up bonus takes just a few minutes. Here's the step-by-step:

  1. Sign up through one of our PLAY NOW links OR enter code ROTOWIRE during registration
  2. Create a new account by entering information including your full name and date of birth 
  3. Make a minimum deposit of at least $10
  4. Trade $25 in contracts
  5. After that, you'll unlock the bonus!

Kalshi Sign Up Bonus Terms & Conditions

Before you dive in, here are the details worth knowing so there are no surprises:

  • Must use promo code ROTOWIRE during registration
  • Must trade $25 in contracts to unlock the bonus
  • You have 90 days from sign-up to complete the trading requirement
  • New Kalshi users only
  • Available anywhere in the U.S. where Kalshi is legal

Where is the Kalshi Sign Up Bonus Legal?

The Kalshi sign up bonus is legal wherever Kalshi is legally allowed to operate. That means you can claim the Kalshi sign up bonus in 48 states plus Washington, DC. The only states where Kalshi is not allowed to operate are Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, and Washington. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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