Kalshi World Cup Giveaway: Win a Share of $1M and Two World Cup Tickets

Kalshi's free-to-play $1 million World Cup Giveaway contest will get you a share of $1 million if you pick the 2026 World Cup winner!

Kalshi is giving away $1 million to users who predict the 2026 FIFA World Cup champion correctly with the World Cup Giveaway. Every qualifying user who picks the winning country splits the prize pool equally. On top of that, all entrants are automatically entered for a chance to win two tickets to a World Cup match.

The tournament kicks off Thursday, June 11, and that is also when entry closes. If you have not made your pick yet, time is running out.

Here is everything you need to know about Kalshi's $1 Million World Cup Giveaway at one of the best prediction markets platforms around.

Kalshi World Cup Giveaway: Quick Facts

Here are the finer details on one of the best predictions bonuses available to new and existing users today!

💰 Prize Pool: $1 Million 🎫 Bonus Prize: Two World Cup Match Tickets 💵 Cost to Enter: Free ✅ Eligible Users: Kalshi Users 18+ Years Old 📍 Where Available? 46 States (Excluding FL, MN, NV, NY) 📆 Entry Deadline: June 11, 2026

What Is the Kalshi World Cup Giveaway?

Kalshi has launched a free prediction contest called the World Cup Giveaway. Pick the country you believe will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. If your pick is correct, you split a $1,000,000 prize pool with every other user who also predicted the winner correctly.

Every user who enters, regardless of whether they pick the winner, receives a chance to win two tickets to a World Cup match.

However, if you're a new user, be sure to claim the Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE to earn the Trade $10 to Get $10 welcome bonus ahead of entering the World Cup giveaway.

How to Enter the Kalshi World Cup Giveaway

Entering takes less than a minute if you already have a Kalshi account. Here are the steps:

Click one of the PLAY NOW buttons on this page OR head to the Kalshi site Click on the World Cup tab on the right side of the screen Find the Kalshi World Cup Giveaway promo Click "Pick the Winner" Select the country you believe will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup Submit your pick before the June 11 deadline

That is it. No deposit required, no contract purchase required. You just need a verified Kalshi account.

Who Is Eligible for the World Cup Giveaway?

To qualify for the Kalshi's $1 million World Cup giveaway, you must meet all of the following requirements:

You must be 18 years or older and must have an account in good standing. If you don't have a Kalshi account just yet, you can click one of the PLAY NOW buttons on this page to get started.

Additionally, you must be located in the US, in one of the states where Kalshi operates (Minnesota and Nevada are excluded). The contest itself is NOT available in Florida or New York.

How the $1 Million Prize Pool Works

The $1 million prize from the World Cup Giveaway is divided equally among every user who correctly predicts the champion. The more people who pick the right country, the smaller each individual share. The fewer people who pick correctly, the larger each share grows.

Your prize share is deposited directly into your Kalshi account after the World Cup final is resolved. The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

How to Get Two World Cup Tickets With the World Cup Giveaway

All users who enter the World Cup Giveaway, regardless of which country they pick, are entered into a draw for two tickets to a 2026 FIFA World Cup match. You do not need to pick the winner to be eligible for this prize.

Two tickets to a World Cup match carry significant value. Even group-stage tickets in North America have been selling well above face value on secondary markets, with the most in-demand fixtures commanding four-figure prices per seat.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup: What You Need to Know

The 2026 World Cup is the largest in history, expanding from 32 to 48 teams and featuring 104 total matches across 16 cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It's drawn a ton of attention at sportsbooks as well as prediction markets.

Key World Cup Dates

Opening match: June 11, 2026 -- Mexico vs. South Africa at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

June 11, 2026 -- Mexico vs. South Africa at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Tournament runs: June 11 through July 19

June 11 through July 19 World Cup Final: July 19 at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Which Country Should You Pick for the World Cup Giveaway?

Here is a look at the current favorites on Kalshi heading into the tournament.

🇪🇸 Spain 16% 🇫🇷 France 16% 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 11% 🇦🇷 Argentina 9% 🇵🇹 Portugal 9% 🇧🇷 Brazil 9% 🇩🇪 Germany 6% 🇳🇱 Netherlands 4% 🇳🇴 Norway 4% 🇧🇪 Belgium 2% 🇨🇴 Colombia 2% 🇲🇦 Morocco 2% 🇺🇸 USA 2%

Kalshi World Cup Giveaway FAQ

Do I need to deposit money to enter?

No. The giveaway is free to enter for all verified Kalshi users. No deposit or contract purchase is required.

When will I receive my prize?

Prize shares are deposited into your Kalshi account after the World Cup final is resolved on July 19, 2026.

What happens if there is a tie or the final goes to extra time or penalties?

Settlement is based on the official World Cup champion as recognized by FIFA. The resolution method (regular time, extra time, or penalties) does not affect the outcome.

Can I change my pick after submitting?

Check the official terms at kalshi.com/soccer-cup for any provisions around changing your pick before the June 11 deadline.

Is the giveaway in my state?

Most likely, Kalshi's World Cup Giveaway is available in every state with the exception of Minnesota and Nevada, where prediction markets are currently banned; and New York and Florida, where the promotion is unavailable due to regulatory restrictions.

What if I do not pick the winner?

You will not receive a share of the $1 million prize pool. However, you are still automatically entered into the World Cup ticket drawing simply by participating in the contest.