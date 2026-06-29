Klawing Back to T-Dot: BET99 Boosts Kawhi Leonard to Raptors at -250

The Klaw may be coming home. BET99 has boosted the Toronto Raptors to -250 as Kawhi Leonard's next NBA team for 2026-27.

The NBA offseason doesn't get more dramatic than this. The LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors are seriously engaged in trade talks for All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard, per ESPN's Shams Charania. Seven years after he carried the Raptors to their only championship, the most enigmatic star in the league may be making his return to Scotiabank Arena — and BET99 is paying attention.

BET99 has boosted the Toronto Raptors to –250 as Kawhi Leonard's next NBA team for 2026-27. With the trade market heating up and reports breaking by the hour, this is one of the most compelling boosts of the summer.

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Why the Raptors Are the Heavy Favourite

The momentum behind a Toronto reunion is real and building fast. Leonard's reps have informed other teams that he would only sign an extension with the Raptors if the Clippers were not going to keep him. That essentially puts Toronto in pole position among every team in the league.

Leonard has only the 2026-27 season remaining on his contract at $50.3 million, which means any acquiring team faces a one-year rental unless he agrees to an extension — and right now, only one franchise is getting that commitment.

Multiple sources have told reporters that the Clippers are willing to move him, and that Toronto had Leonard before and may feel more comfortable that he would play for them. That last point matters enormously. Leonard's injury history has scared off other potential suitors, but the Raptors have first-hand experience managing him — and the relationship is clearly still intact.

A Career Year Makes This Blockbuster Even Bigger

The Kawhi returning to Toronto isn't the same player who left in 2019. Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals last season — a career-high scoring year — and was named to the All-NBA second team. He finished sixth in the NBA in Player Efficiency Rating and seventh in MVP voting.

It was just his second season with at least 60 games played since his 2018-19 season in Toronto. The durability concerns haven't disappeared, but a 65-game regular season is meaningful evidence.

What a Trade Package Could Look Like

Toronto's preferred package would likely send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, a 2028 first-round pick, and a 2031 first-round pick swap to Los Angeles in exchange for Leonard. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season, giving the Clippers a high-production piece immediately.

If the Clippers prefer a different construction, a package built around RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Ja'Kobe Walter, and a 2028 first-round pick has also been floated — with early reporting suggesting LA may lean toward Barrett as the headline return asset.

What It Means for the Raptors

The Raptors went 46-36 last season and earned a playoff spot for the first time since 2022. Adding Kawhi Leonard wouldn't just be a sentimental homecoming — it would be a genuine Eastern Conference upgrade. With Leonard, Toronto would logically move into the top four in the East. The Raptors ranked 19th in the NBA in points per game last season, and Leonard's expected usage rate north of 30% would address that directly.

Head coach Darko Rajatovic has run a ball-movement-oriented system since taking over in 2023 — a European-style scheme that spreads the floor and relies on skilled passers and shot-creators, a system Leonard's all-around game fits perfectly.

How to Claim This BET99 Boost

This sports betting promo is available through BET99 for Canadian bettors. New users who register with the BET99 promo code RW99 can also access the First Bet Encore up to $800 welcome offer that adds even more value to your first deposit before placing this wager.

✅ BET99 Promo Code: RW99 🎁 BET99 Sign Up Bonus: First Bet Encore up to $800 📖 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Deposit $20, Max Reward $800 📆 Last Verified: June 29, 2026