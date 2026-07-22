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LeBron James Next Team Odds: How to Trade the Odds on Where LeBron James Will Play

Track live odds on LeBron James's next team and learn how to trade the market on Kalshi and Polymarket, including sign-up bonuses
July 22, 2026
LeBron James Next Team Odds: How to Trade the Odds on Where LeBron James Will Play
July 22, 2026
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LeBron James is a free agent for the first time since 2018, and the entire NBA world is stuck refreshing the same question: where does he go next? Since word broke that he's leaving the Lakers, the fastest-moving action hasn't been on a sportsbook. It's on prediction markets. Kalshi and Polymarket have turned James's next team into one of their biggest events on the board, with more than $112 million in contracts traded on Kalshi alone. That makes it the third-largest market in the platform's history, trailing only the 2026 FIFA World Cup champion market and the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination market. If you want in on tracking (or trading) this saga, here's how the odds stack up and how to actually get a position.

Where the Odds Stand

Prediction markets price outcomes as implied probability, and right now Miami is the story. Kalshi has the Heat as the favorite to land James at roughly 49%, with Cleveland second at 28% and Golden State and Philadelphia both trading near 10%. Polymarket shows a similar picture, with Miami also near 50%. The Heat's surge tracks with Miami's aggressive roster overhaul, including the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, and a wave of insider reporting connecting James to South Beach.

Treat those numbers as a snapshot, not gospel. This market has swung from Golden State to Cleveland to Miami and back over the past month alone, sometimes moving double digits within the same day, driven by nothing more than a podcast rumor or an anonymous source. Every price you see right now could look different by tonight. Check the live board on Kalshi or Polymarket before you act on anything here.

How to Trade the Odds on Kalshi and Polymarket

These aren't sportsbooks, and this isn't a bet in the traditional sense. You're trading event contracts, essentially shares tied to a specific outcome (say, "LeBron signs with Miami"). The price you pay reflects the market's current probability. If Miami is trading at 49 cents, the market thinks there's roughly a 49% chance it happens. If James signs there, that contract settles at $1. If he doesn't, it settles at $0. You can also sell your position before the market resolves if the odds move in your favor.

On Kalshi, sign up with code ROTOWIRE and trade $25 to unlock up to $500 in bonus credit. Verify your account, fund it through a linked bank account or card, then search "LeBron James next team" in the markets tab. Pick the team you think has the edge, choose Yes or No, and set how many contracts you want. Kalshi is a CFTC-regulated exchange, so it operates nationally with a straightforward, exchange-style order book.

On Polymarket, use code ROTOWIRE when you create your account and deposit $10 to get a $20 trading bonus. Polymarket runs on crypto rails, so you'll fund your wallet with USDC before trading. Navigate to the LeBron James next-team event, select an outcome, and enter your position size. Both platforms let you see full order books and depth, so you can gauge whether a price move reflects real conviction or a handful of traders pushing volume around.

Either way, size your position based on how confident you actually are, not how loud the rumor mill gets. This market has already proven it overreacts to a single podcast clip.

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Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.
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