2026 World Cup Draw: Time, Location & Format\n \n \n Competition:\n FIFA World Cup 2026\n \n \n Date:\n Friday, December 5, 2025\n \n \n Draw start:\n 12:00 p.m. ET \/ 5:00 p.m. BST\n \n \n Venue:\n \n John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C.\n \n \n \n\n Football's biggest event takes its first true shape on Friday, Dec. 5 when the 2026 World Cup draw takes place in Washington, D.C. at the historic John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. With 48 teams, expanded World Cup groups and a new tournament format, this is the most anticipated draw in modern FIFA history. Fans, players, coaches and global media will be watching closely as the World Cup draw pots are emptied and the path to the trophy is revealed.The 2026 World Cup marks the first edition featuring an expanded field of 48 national teams, creating 12 groups of four and delivering more matches, more storylines and more opportunities for emerging nations to make an impact. Friday's draw will set every group, every matchup and every opening pathway months before the tournament kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico.