Minnesota Takes Another Swing at Legal Sports Betting with New Senate Bill

Minnesota legislators are once again pushing for legal sports betting with a new bill. Could this be the year that MN sportsbooks become legal?

Minnesota's push for legal sports betting is heating up again after a bipartisan group of state senators introduced SF 4319, the latest attempt to bring sports betting to the Gopher State.

If you've been waiting to wager on the Timberwolves, Vikings, or Wild while using sports betting apps from your couch, this bill could finally make it happen. Senators Nick Frentz, Jeremy Miller, Eric Pratt, and Julia Coleman are backing the legislation, which would authorize both retail and mobile wagering across the state. The real question now: Can this version actually cross the finish line where previous efforts have stalled?

What's in SF 4319?

Here's what the bill proposes for sports betting in Minnesota:

Up to 11 sportsbook licenses available statewide

available statewide 22% tax rate on sports betting revenue

on sports betting revenue Initial $250,000 licensing fee

The Minnesota Gambling Control Board would oversee regulation

would oversee regulation 21+ age requirement for all bettors

How SF 4319 Differs From Previous Attempts

Minnesota has been dancing around sports betting legalization since PASPA fell in 2018, but SF 4319 marks a strategic shift.

Previous bills—including efforts in 2023 and 2024—tried to balance retail and mobile betting while navigating tribal gaming compact negotiations. Those proposals stalled partly because of disagreements over tribal exclusivity periods and how commercial operators would fit into Minnesota's existing gaming landscape.

SF 4319 strips away retail entirely. By going mobile-only, legislators are acknowledging what other states learned the hard way: mobile betting sites drives over 90% of total handle anyway.

Who's Likely to Launch

Expect the usual suspects if SF 4319 becomes law, including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook and theScore Bet.

Additional entries could include bet365, Bally Bet and Underdog, which have been expanding recently as well. Tribal partners may launch their own branded apps.

And here are the tribes that are eligible to hold a sports betting license:

Bois Forte Band

Fond du Lac Band

Grand Portage Band

Leech Lake Band

Lower Sioux Indian Community

Mille Lacs Band

Prairie Island Indian Community

Red Lake Nation

Upper Sioux Community

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community

White Earth Band

When Could MN Sports Betting Launch?

A realistic view is that Minnesota sports betting would be live in early 2027. This takes into account the MN legislative session, which runs through May, and the average nine-month passage-to-launch timeline that other sports betting states have experienced.

Regulatory framework takes months, operators need time to integrate systems, and tribal partnerships require negotiation.

What Happens Next

SF 4319 now heads to committee hearings where legislators will debate the specifics. Previous bills have died in committee or failed to gain enough support for a floor vote, so nothing's guaranteed here.

Minnesota's tried this before—multiple times—and various interests (tribal gaming concerns, pro sports teams wanting a cut, budget negotiations) have derailed momentum. The bipartisan sponsorship is promising, but don't place any bets on this just yet.

For now, betting on Minnesota sports teams remains illegal within state borders unless you're at a tribal casino offering limited sports pools. We'll keep tracking SF 4319 as it moves through the legislature.