February 24, 2026
Betting Promotions

Missouri sportsbook promos offer new bettors up to $5,115 in bonuses now that sports betting live in the Show-Me State. Find out more about the best Missouri sports betting promos you can claim today!

Best Missouri Sportsbook Promos

MO SportsbookWelcome OfferPromo Code
BetMGM MissouriGet up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bet If You Lose Your First BetROTOSPORTS
DraftKings MissouriBet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet WinsBET NOW
bet365 MissouriBet $10, Get $365 In Bonus BetsBET NOW
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri$250 Bet MatchROTO250BM
FanDuel MissouriBet $5, Get $100 In Bonus BetsBET NOW
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri10x$100 Bet Match in FanCashBET NOW
TheScore Bet MissouriBet $10, Get $100 in Bonus BetsBET NOW

These MO sports betting sign up bonuses are some of the best sportsbook promos available today, so make sure to sign up as a new user and claim your sports betting promo in Missouri!

BetMGM: $1,500 in Bonus Bets if You Lose

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS is one of the highest-valued Missouri sportsbook promos. New users simply bet up to $1,500 as their first wager, and if that bet loses, you get your stake back in the form of bonus bets.

🎁 Bonus Code:ROTOSPORTS
💰 Sign Up Offer:Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bet If You Lose Your First Bet
📊 Terms & Conditions:New Users Only
⏳ Time Limits:Bonus Bets Expire After 7 Days 

DraftKings: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Wins

The DraftKings promo code is one of the top Missouri sportsbook bonuses we have available. Just for signing up and betting $5, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins! I couldn't think of a better way to start betting with DraftKings. 

🎁 Promo Code:BET NOW
💰 Sign Up Offer:Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Wins
📊 Terms & Conditions:New Users Only
⏳ Time Limits:Bonus Bets Expire After 7 Days 

bet365: Bet $10, Get $365 In Bonus Bets

The bet365 bonus code Missouri bettors can claim is one of the best bang-for-your-buck offers. You can fetch $365 in bonus bets instantly just by placing a first bet of $10! And you don't have to win your first bet to claim that MO sportsbook bonus, just place the bet and the bonus bets are yours. 

🎁 Bonus Code:BET NOW
💰 Sign Up Offer:Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets
📊 Terms & Conditions:Must Claim Within 30 Days of Registering Your Account, Odds of -500 or Greater
⏳ Time Limits:Bonus Bets Expire After 7 Days 

Caesars Sportsbook: $250 Bet Match

The bonus from the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO250BM is simple - just place a first bet of up to $250 and Caesars will match that bet with a bonus credit of equal value. This is one of the more unique MO sports betting bonuses, so make sure to grab it before it changes!

🎁 Promo Code:ROTO250BM
💰 Sign Up Offer:$250 Bet Match
📊 Terms & Conditions:New Users Only, First Bet Only
⏳ Time Limits:Bonus Bets Expire After 30 Days 

FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $100 In Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code has a great return on investment that rewards new users with a substantial payout just for betting $5. This is one of the best Missouri sportsbook promos available, so head over and claim the welcome bonus!

🎁 Promo Code:BET NOW
💰 Sign Up Offer:Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets
📊 Terms & Conditions:New Users Only
⏳ Time Limits:Bonus Bets Expire After 7 Days

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash

The Missouri sports betting promo from Fanatics Sportsbook is the best-valued welcome offer available today. Opt in and bet up to $100 each day to receive that a bet match in FanCash once that wager settles. This is one of the best MO betting promos as you can opt in to claim the sign up bonus for your first 10 days of betting!

🎁 Promo Code:BET NOW
💰 Sign Up Offer:10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash
📊 Terms & Conditions:Must Opt In Every Day, Minimum Odds of -200
⏳ Time Limits:FanCash Expires 365 Days After Issuance

TheScore Bet: Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets

TheScore Bet is a newcomer to the US, but it brings with it a great Missouri sportsbook sign up bonus! Bet $10 and Get $100 in Bonus Bets instantly with the welcome offer associated with the TheScore Bet promo code. A classic bet-and-get offer, you don't have to worry about winning your first bet here. Just bet $10 and the $100 bonus is yours!

🎁 Promo Code:BET NOW
💰 Sign Up Offer:Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets
📊 Terms & Conditions:New Users Only, Former ESPN BET Users Not Eligible
⏳ Time Limits:Bonus Bets Expire After 7 Days

How to Claim Missouri Sports Betting Promos

Claiming Missouri sports betting promos is straightforward and similar across all sportsbooks. Here's the step-by-step process:

  1. Click one of the BET NOW links on this article.
  2. Create an account by providing your name, email, date of birth, last 4 digits of SSN, and verify your identity.
  3. Make a deposit.
  4. Enter the promo code if necessary.
  5. Place a qualifying first bet.
  6. Receive your bonus!

Most Common Sign-Up Bonuses in Missouri

There are a plethora of sportsbook promos in Missouri, here are the most common types and expected offers:

Bonus TypeHow It WorksMax Value
Bet & Get (Guaranteed bonus)Place a small first bet ($5–$10) → Get bonus bets no matter what.$200–$400
No Sweat First Bet (Insurance)First bet loses → Get refund in bonus bets (up to cap). Wins = keep cash.$1,000–$1,500
Daily Match/No Sweat (Multi-Day)Match or insure a bet each day for 5–15 days.$1,000–$3,000
Deposit MatchDeposit X → Get bonus % match (rare at launch due to high playthrough).$500–$1,000
Profit/Odds BoostsEnhanced payouts on select bets.Varies

Tips to Maximize Your MO Sportsbook Promos

While claiming a MO sportsbook promo is simple, getting the maximum value out of that bonus can make the biggest difference. Here's what I suggest in order to maximize your MO sports betting bonuses:

  1. Sign up for multiple sportsbooks
  2. Shop lines & stack promos
  3. For multi-day offers (like Fanatics), bet the maximum qualifying amount every single day.
  1. Use bonus bets strategically
  2. Read the fine print
  3. Bet responsibly

