Even after the seven early games today, there are still nine matchups left for tonight's MLB slate, giving you plenty of opportunities to find sportsbook promos to use on your favorite bets. Just under half of those games feature run totals of nine or more.
Below, you'll find the latest welcome offers and today's ongoing promos.
Best MLB Betting Promos for Wednesday, July 29
Sportsbook
MLB Promo
Promo Code
|Fanatics Sportsbook
|Get Up To $1,000 in FanCash Bet Match
|ROTOWIRE
|Caesars Sportsbook
|Bet $1, Get Ten 100% Profit Boost Tokens
|ROTODYW
|bet365
|Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose
|COPY CODE
|BetMGM
|Get Ten No Sweat Tokens
|ROTOBG1K
|DraftKings
|Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Over 14 Days
|CLAIM HERE
|FanDuel
|Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens
|CLICK TO CLAIM
The above table shows offers that are only available to new users. It's worth noting that some of these offers may not be available in your state. I also only listed the online betting apps that are the most widely available, leaving out smaller operators like BetRivers and Hard Rock Bet, so you may have access to additional MLB promos not listed.
MLB Promos for Existing Users
Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for MLB, though you might have different options when signing in.
DraftKings MLB Bonuses
- Early win token
- Same game parlay/SGPx profit boost
- Free-to-play "Big League Draw" game
bet365 MLB Promos
- 30% Same Game Parlay profit boost
- Early moneyline payout
- Prop Protect
FanDuel MLB Promos
- Early win token
- Pinch hit protection
- Free-to-play "Daily Dingers" game
BetMGM MLB Promos
- MLB parlay boost token
- Free-to-play "Daily Swing" game (win bonus bets or boost tokens)
Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Promos
- Daily Diamond pack
- Long Ball FanCash Jackpot
- 10% all access boost
Caesars MLB Promos
- Boosted odds markets
MLB Betting Info
Not sure where to start building your MLB slip? Our RotoWire MLB experts have plenty of resources to give you a head start:
- MLB Starting Lineups
- MLB Weather
- Latest MLB News
- MLB Injury Report
- Daily MLB Projections
- Advanced MLB Stats
- MLB Batter vs Pitcher Stats
- Bullpen Usage
- Best MLB Player Prop Bets
Responsible Gambling Resources
Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET.
Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.