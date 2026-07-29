Find and claim the best MLB betting promos to use for today's games across several legal betting sites.

Even after the seven early games today, there are still nine matchups left for tonight's MLB slate, giving you plenty of opportunities to find sportsbook promos to use on your favorite bets. Just under half of those games feature run totals of nine or more.

Below, you'll find the latest welcome offers and today's ongoing promos.

Best MLB Betting Promos for Wednesday, July 29

The above table shows offers that are only available to new users. It's worth noting that some of these offers may not be available in your state. I also only listed the online betting apps that are the most widely available, leaving out smaller operators like BetRivers and Hard Rock Bet, so you may have access to additional MLB promos not listed.

MLB Promos for Existing Users

Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for MLB, though you might have different options when signing in.

DraftKings MLB Bonuses

Early win token

Same game parlay/SGPx profit boost

Free-to-play "Big League Draw" game

bet365 MLB Promos

30% Same Game Parlay profit boost

Early moneyline payout

Prop Protect

FanDuel MLB Promos

Early win token

Pinch hit protection

Free-to-play "Daily Dingers" game

BetMGM MLB Promos

MLB parlay boost token

Free-to-play "Daily Swing" game (win bonus bets or boost tokens)

Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Promos

Daily Diamond pack

Long Ball FanCash Jackpot

10% all access boost

Caesars MLB Promos

Boosted odds markets

MLB Betting Info

Not sure where to start building your MLB slip? Our RotoWire MLB experts have plenty of resources to give you a head start:

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.