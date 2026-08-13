MLB Betting Promos: Best Promos and Bonuses for Field of Dreams Game

Find and claim the best MLB betting promos to use for the Phillies vs Twins "Field of Dreams" game on August 13.

The MLB is returning to Dyersville, Iowa, for the first Field of Dreams game since 2022, and there are several sportsbook promos available for the game.

Below, you'll find the latest welcome offers and ongoing promos for the special event.

Best Field of Dreams MLB Betting Promos

The above table shows offers that are only available to new users. It's worth noting that some of these offers may not be available in your state. I also only listed the online betting apps that are the most widely available, leaving out smaller operators like BetRivers and Hard Rock Bet, so you may have access to additional MLB promos not listed.

MLB Promos for Existing Users

Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for MLB, though you might have different options when signing in.

DraftKings MLB Bonuses

"King of the Crops" - Place a total bases player prop bet and if your player leads the game in total bases, you win a share of bonus bets.

Phillies/Twins same game parlay boost

bet365 MLB Promos

30% Same Game Parlay profit boost (not specific to the Phillies/Twins Field of Dreams Game but can be used on it)

Early moneyline payout

Prop Protect

FanDuel MLB Promos

Field of Dreams "Go Yard Challenge" - Opt in to get a 30% profit boost on any pre-game wager for the Twins vs Phillies game. Then, depending on how many homers are hit, you can get a profit boost worth up to 100%. One homer gets you a 25% boost, three gets 50%, and four or more gets a 100% profit boost token for any sport.

Pinch-hit protection

BetMGM MLB Promos

No sweat home run token

Any sport parlay boost token

Neither of these offers are specific Field of Dreams promos, but both can be used on the game.

Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Promos

Similar to the BetMGM bonuses, these Fanatics offers can be used on any MLB game, including the Twins/Phillies Field of Dreams game.

Daily Diamond pack

10% any sport profit boost

MLB Betting Info

Not sure where to start building your MLB slip? Our RotoWire MLB experts have plenty of resources to give you a head start:

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.