MLB Betting Promos: Best Promos for July 20

Find and claim the best MLB betting promos to use for today's games across several legal betting sites.
July 20, 2026
MLB Betting Promos: Best Promos for July 20
July 20, 2026
Betting Promotions

We have a full slate of 15 games today, with seven of those featuring run totals of nine or more, giving you plenty of opportunities to find some sportsbook promos to use on your favorite MLB bets. I've laid out some of the latest welcome offers and ongoing promos from the top betting apps below.

Best MLB Betting Promos for Monday, July 20

Sportsbook

MLB Promo

Promo Code

Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1,000 in FanCash Bet MatchROTOWIRE
Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Get Ten 100% Profit Boost TokensROTODYW
bet365Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or LoseCOPY CODE
BetMGM  Get Ten No Sweat TokensROTOBG1K
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 in Bonus BetsCLAIM HERE
FanDuel Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset TokensCLICK TO CLAIM

The above table shows offers that are only available to new users. It's worth noting that some of these offers may not be available in your state. I also only listed the sportsbooks that are the most widely available, leaving out smaller operators like BetRivers and Hard Rock Bet, so you may have access to additional MLB promos not listed.

Today's MLB Promos for Existing Users

Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for MLB, though you might have different options when signing in.

DraftKings MLB Promos

  • 25% homerun boost (Under "Choose Your Heatwave" available until 5 pm ET)
  • Choose Your Reward (same game parlay profit boost or any wager boost)
  • Grand Slam Payout
  • Same game parlay bet-and-get
  • Free-to-play "Big League Draw" game

bet365 MLB Promos

  • 30% Same Game Parlay Super profit boost
  • Early moneyline payout
  • Prop Protect

FanDuel MLB Promos

  • MLB Wildcard
  • Pinch hit protection
  • Free-to-play "Daily Dingers" game 

BetMGM MLB Promos

  • Any sport boost token
  • Free-to-play "Daily Swing" game (win bonus bets or boost tokens)

Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Promos

  • Daily Diamond Pack
  • 10% profit boost on any wager
  • Long Ball FanCash Jackpot

Caesars MLB Promos

  • Boosted odds markets

MLB Betting Info

Not sure where to start building your MLB slip? Our RotoWire MLB experts have plenty of resources to give you a head start:

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET. 

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Cody Kutzer
Cody is a writer, editor, and fact-checker for RotoWire. For the past five years, Cody has covered everything from beginner sports betting guides to legislation changes and new market launches. Growing up east of Pittsburgh and graduating from Penn State, he's a proud Yinzer despite relocating to Charlotte, NC. His claim to fantasy football fame will always be taking Jamaal Charles and Matt Forte back-to-back and riding them to his first championship.

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