The Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE gets new users a $50 bonus just for depositing $20. Start trading now to score your bonus with the Polymarket promo code!

The Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE is your ticket into one of the biggest prediction markets platforms in the game today! Just use this code while signing up to bypass the waitlist and grab the $50 bonus.

Learn more about the Polymarket promo code and platform information and get started trading on the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals, World Cup and more.

Polymarket Promo Code Details (July 2026)

The Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE allows new users to claim the Deposit $20, Get $50 welcome bonus, in addition to being able to skip the waitlist at Polymarket. Here are the finer details on the promo.

Polymarket Promo Code: ROTOWIRE

ROTOWIRE Polymarket Sign Up Bonus: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus

Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Deposit $20+

New Users Only, Must Deposit $20+ Where Legal? 48 States + DC (Minnesota and Nevada excluded)

What is the Polymarket Promo Code?

The Polymarket promo code is ROTOWIRE, which will bypass the Polymarket waitlist and unlock the Deposit $20, Get $50 welcome bonus for new users.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code

✅ Click one of the PLAY NOW links on this page ✅ Create a new account ✅ Enter Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE. ✅ Verify your identity ✅ Place a $20 minimum deposit ✅ The $50 bonus will be automatically added to your account

An important note is that the Polymarket promo code MUST be entered during the registration process. The iOS waitlist has been removed but Android users must still wait in a line that is over one million users. So if you're an Android user, this code is especially valuable as it allows you to jump the line.

Polymarket Promo Code Terms & Conditions

New Polymarket users only

Promo code ROTOWIRE is required to bypass the waitlist and claim the $50 bonus

18+ years old

$20 minimum deposit

$50 bonus automatically rewarded after deposit

How to Skip the Polymarket Waitlist

Using the Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE is the only way to skip the waitlist at Polymarket. By entering this code, you'll be able to skip the waitlist and get right to trading with Polymarket! You'll also be eligible for the Deposit $20, Get $50 bonus.

It's important to note that there is no longer a Polymarket waitlist for iOS users while Android users will still find a waitlist when trying to sign up.

What is Polymarket?

Polymarket is one of the fastest-growing prediction markets apps in the world, giving users the ability to trade on the outcomes of events across politics, finance, sports, and more. It's built on blockchain technology, which means every trade and resolution is transparent and verifiable. Whether you're a first-time user or a seasoned forecaster, Polymarket offers a straightforward way to turn your knowledge into real positions.

Is Polymarket Legit?

Yes, Polymarket is legit, having established itself as one of the most credible platforms in the prediction markets space, regularly cited by major financial and political news organizations for the accuracy of its market pricing.

The platform has processed billions of dollars in trading volume and uses a decentralized resolution process designed to keep outcomes fair and transparent.

Where is Polymarket Legal?

Polymarket is legal in 48 states plus Washington, D.C. The only states where Polymarket is currently unavailable are Minnesota and Nevada. For a deeper look into where Polymarket is legal, check out our prediction markets legality map.

What Contracts can you Trade at Polymarket?

You can trade plenty of contracts and events at Polymarket. Here's a list of the more popular contracts available each day:

How to Sign up for Polymarket in Under 2 Minutes