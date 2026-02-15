New Sportsbook Promos: Claim the Newest Sports Betting Bonuses Today

theScore Bet has the newest sportsbook promo on the market! Sign up and claim your $1000 bonus - one of the best new sports betting promos today.
February 15, 2026
New Sportsbook Promos: Claim the Newest Sports Betting Bonuses Today
February 15, 2026
Betting Promotions

The newest sportsbook promo is available from theScore Bet! This is the best new sports betting promo that new users can claim today, so sign up and claim your $1000 bonus. 

I'll break down this new sportsbook promo below to answer any questions that you may have. 

Newest Sportsbook Promo Details: $1000 From theScore Bet

🎁 New Sportsbook Promo Code:ROTO
💰 New Sportsbook Sign Up Bonus:Bet Reset Up To $1000
🧍‍♂️ Who Can Claim?New Users, 21+
📍 Where Available:AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV 

What is the Newest Sportsbook Promo?

The newest sportsbook promo is the Bet Reset up to $1000. Using promo code ROTO, new users can claim up to $1000 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses! Since theScore Bet is one of the newest sports betting apps, the sign up bonus is the newest available on the market.

Which Sportsbook has the Best New Sportsbook Promo?

theScore Bet has the best new sportsbook promo as the sportsbook rebranded from ESPN BET on December 1, 2025. Now, it's worth noting that you cannot claim the new sportsbook promo from theScore Bet if you were already an ESPN BET user

When did the Newest Sportsbook Promo go Live?

The newest sportsbook promo became available on December 1, 2025, when ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet. So with theScore Bet being this fresh in the industry, you can get your hands on this brand new sportsbook promo, which is less than a week old!

Where is the New Sportsbook Promo Available?

New users can claim the new sportsbook promo in the following states:

Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, DC.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

Top News

NFLNBAMLBNHL

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Betting Latest

Rebet Referral Code ROTO: Deposit Match up to $100 Rebet Cash (Feb. 15)
Rebet Referral Code ROTO: Deposit Match up to $100 Rebet Cash (Feb. 15)
The Rebet referral code ROTO gets a deposit match up to $100 in Rebet Cash. Learn more about Rebet sportsbook and claim the Rebet promo code ROTO today!
Today
Onyx Odds Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get 100 Bonus Picks Today (Feb. 15)
Onyx Odds Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get 100 Bonus Picks Today (Feb. 15)
The Onyx Odds promo code ROTOWIRE gets 100 bonus picks for new users who play just $10. Learn more about the Onyx Odds promo code ROTOWIRE and claim today!
Today