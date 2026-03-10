New Sportsbook Promos: Claim the Newest Sports Betting Bonuses Today

theScore Bet has the newest sportsbook promo on the market! Sign up and claim your $1000 bonus - one of the best new sports betting promos today.
New Sportsbook Promos: Claim the Newest Sports Betting Bonuses Today
The newest sportsbook promo is available from theScore Bet! This is the best new sports betting promo that new users can claim today, so sign up and claim your $1000 bonus. 

I'll break down this new sportsbook promo below to answer any questions that you may have. 

Newest Sportsbook Promo Details: $1000 From theScore Bet

🎁 New Sportsbook Promo Code:ROTO
💰 New Sportsbook Sign Up Bonus:Bet Reset Up To $1000
🧍‍♂️ Who Can Claim?New Users, 21+
📍 Where Available:AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV 

What is the Newest Sportsbook Promo?

The newest sportsbook promo is the Bet Reset up to $1000. Using promo code ROTO, new users can claim up to $1000 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses! Since theScore Bet is one of the newest sports betting apps, the sign up bonus is the newest available on the market.

Which Sportsbook has the Best New Sportsbook Promo?

theScore Bet has the best new sportsbook promo as the sportsbook rebranded from ESPN BET on December 1, 2025. Now, it's worth noting that you cannot claim the new sportsbook promo from theScore Bet if you were already an ESPN BET user

When did the Newest Sportsbook Promo go Live?

The newest sportsbook promo became available on December 1, 2025, when ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet. So with theScore Bet being this fresh in the industry, you can get your hands on this brand new sportsbook promo, which is less than a week old!

Where is the New Sportsbook Promo Available?

New users can claim the new sportsbook promo in the following states:

Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, DC.

Baseball
