NFL Preseason Betting Promos: Best Bonuses and Offers for Thursday

Find and claim the best NFL betting promos to use for tonight's preseason games across several legal betting sites.
August 13, 2026
NFL Preseason Betting Promos: Best Bonuses and Offers for Thursday
August 13, 2026
Betting Promotions

The Hall of Fame game is behind us and we have our first busy slate of the 2026 NFL preseason schedule with six games on Thursday. If you've been waiting for this moment since February, there are several sports betting promos available tonight to get you started.

Below, you'll find the latest welcome offers and ongoing promos for NFL preseason betting. I do suggest treading lightly, as it's incredibly difficult to nail down playing time and usage this early on.

NFL Preseason Betting Promos

Sportsbook

NFL Promo

Promo Code

Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1,000 in FanCash Bet MatchROTOWIRE
bet365Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or LoseCOPY CODE
BetMGM  Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus BetsROTOSPORTS
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Over 14 DaysCLAIM HERE
FanDuel Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset TokensCLICK TO CLAIM

The above table shows offers that are only available to new users. It's worth noting that some of these offers may not be available in your state. I also only listed the online betting apps that are the most widely available, leaving out smaller operators like BetRivers and Hard Rock Bet, so you may have access to additional NFL promos not listed.

NFL Promos for Existing Users

Given that it's just the preseason, you won't find as many ongoing offers as you would during the regular season. Here are some of today's promos for NFL, though you might have different options when signing in.

bet365 NFL Promos

  • 30% Same Game Parlay profit boost

 

BetMGM NFL Promos

  • Any sport parlay boost token

This BetMGM parlay boost can be used on any sport, including NFL preseason.

Fanatics Sportsbook NFL Promos

  • Preseason Parlay or SGP profit boost
  • 10% any sport profit boost

Thursday NFL Preseason Odds

Here's how the oddsboard looks for Thursday's preseason games. These odds were taken from DraftKings and are accurate as of 12:30 pm ET.

GameMoneylineSpreadTotal
DET Lions+215+7 -110O 37.5 -118
CIN Bengals-265-7 -110U 37.5 -102
Today 7:00 PM
GB Packers-162-3 -108O 40.5 -110
PIT Steelers+136+3 -112U 40.5 -110
Today 7:00 PM
IND Colts-155-3 -108O 37.5 -112
NE Patriots+130+3 -112U 37.5 -108
Today 7:30 PM
LA Chargers-120-1.5 +100O 36.5 -120
HOU Texans+100+1.5 -120U 36.5 +100
Today 8:00 PM
ARI Cardinals+120+2.5 -110O 42.5 -108
LV Raiders-142-2.5 -110U 42.5 -112
Today 8:00 PM
TEN Titans-238-6 -108O 39.5 -122
SF 49ers+195+6 -112U 39.5 +102
Today 9:00 PM

NFL Betting Info

Not sure where to start building your NFL slip? Our RotoWire NFL experts have plenty of resources to give you a head start:

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET. 

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Cody Kutzer
Cody is a writer, editor, and fact-checker for RotoWire. For the past five years, Cody has covered everything from beginner sports betting guides to legislation changes and new market launches. Growing up east of Pittsburgh and graduating from Penn State, he's a proud Yinzer despite relocating to Charlotte, NC. His claim to fantasy football fame will always be taking Jamaal Charles and Matt Forte back-to-back and riding them to his first championship.

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Betting Latest

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets (8/13)
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets (8/13)
The DraftKings promo code rewards $150 in bonus bets over 14 days! Learn more in our DraftKings sportsbook review here.
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TonyBet is Now Fully Legal in Alberta! Sign Up With TonyBet Sportsbook Alberta
TonyBet is Now Fully Legal in Alberta! Sign Up With TonyBet Sportsbook Alberta
TonyBet Sportsbook is now a legal betting option in Alberta, so sign up and start betting with TonyBet Sportsbook Alberta today!
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