Find and claim the best NFL betting promos to use for tonight's preseason games across several legal betting sites.

The Hall of Fame game is behind us and we have our first busy slate of the 2026 NFL preseason schedule with six games on Thursday. If you've been waiting for this moment since February, there are several sports betting promos available tonight to get you started.

Below, you'll find the latest welcome offers and ongoing promos for NFL preseason betting. I do suggest treading lightly, as it's incredibly difficult to nail down playing time and usage this early on.

NFL Preseason Betting Promos

The above table shows offers that are only available to new users. It's worth noting that some of these offers may not be available in your state. I also only listed the online betting apps that are the most widely available, leaving out smaller operators like BetRivers and Hard Rock Bet, so you may have access to additional NFL promos not listed.

NFL Promos for Existing Users

Given that it's just the preseason, you won't find as many ongoing offers as you would during the regular season. Here are some of today's promos for NFL, though you might have different options when signing in.

bet365 NFL Promos

30% Same Game Parlay profit boost

BetMGM NFL Promos

Any sport parlay boost token

This BetMGM parlay boost can be used on any sport, including NFL preseason.

Fanatics Sportsbook NFL Promos

Preseason Parlay or SGP profit boost

10% any sport profit boost





Thursday NFL Preseason Odds

Here's how the oddsboard looks for Thursday's preseason games. These odds were taken from DraftKings and are accurate as of 12:30 pm ET.

Game Moneyline Spread Total DET Lions +215 +7 -110 O 37.5 -118 CIN Bengals -265 -7 -110 U 37.5 -102 Today 7:00 PM GB Packers -162 -3 -108 O 40.5 -110 PIT Steelers +136 +3 -112 U 40.5 -110 Today 7:00 PM IND Colts -155 -3 -108 O 37.5 -112 NE Patriots +130 +3 -112 U 37.5 -108 Today 7:30 PM LA Chargers -120 -1.5 +100 O 36.5 -120 HOU Texans +100 +1.5 -120 U 36.5 +100 Today 8:00 PM ARI Cardinals +120 +2.5 -110 O 42.5 -108 LV Raiders -142 -2.5 -110 U 42.5 -112 Today 8:00 PM TEN Titans -238 -6 -108 O 39.5 -122 SF 49ers +195 +6 -112 U 39.5 +102 Today 9:00 PM





NFL Betting Info

Not sure where to start building your NFL slip? Our RotoWire NFL experts have plenty of resources to give you a head start:

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.