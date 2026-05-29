NHL Betting Promos: Best Betting Promos for NHL Playoffs (May 29)

Will the Canes close out the series tonight and head to the finals? Or will the Habs get one more game at the Bell Centre? No matter which side of the game you're on, claim our exclusive sportsbook promos before placing any bets to get as much value as possible.
Best NHL Betting Promos for May 2026
Here are the best NHL betting promos to use on the NHL playoffs, but be sure to check if they're available in your state, as the offers can vary.
NHL Betting Promos for Existing Users
Although the above NHL betting promos from legal betting apps are for new sign-ups only, existing users still have offers to take advantage of for tonight's game.
Fanatics Sportsbook NHL Promos
- SGP Profit Boost
- Any Bet Profit Boost
bet365 NHL Promos
- 30% Same Game Parlay Profit Boost
BetMGM NHL Promos
- Odds Boost Token
- Hat Trick Jackpot
DraftKings NHL Promos
- Profit Boost Pack
- Overtime Goalscorer Boost
FanDuel NHL Promos
- Any Bet Type Profit Boost
Caesars Sportsbook NHL Promos
- Boosted odds selections
Helpful Tools to Combine with NHL Betting Promos
Responsible Gambling While Using NHL Betting Promos
Betting on the NHL should be a source of entertainment and nothing more, and it's incredibly important to keep your betting in check. If you think you might have a gambling problem, or know someone who does, please reach out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). Each state also has its own set of resources.