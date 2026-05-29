NHL Betting Promos: Best Betting Promos for NHL Playoffs (May 29)

Get the best NHL betting promos and sign-up bonuses for tonight’s Eastern Conference playoff game!
May 29, 2026
NHL Betting Promos: Best Betting Promos for NHL Playoffs (May 29)
May 29, 2026
Betting Promotions

Will the Canes close out the series tonight and head to the finals? Or will the Habs get one more game at the Bell Centre? No matter which side of the game you're on, claim our exclusive sportsbook promos before placing any bets to get as much value as possible.

Best NHL Betting Promos for May 2026

Here are the best NHL betting promos to use on the NHL playoffs, but be sure to check if they're available in your state, as the offers can vary. 

Brand

NHL Promo

Promo Code

Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1000 Matched in FanCashCLICK HERE
Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 BetsROTODYW
bet365Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets InstantlyCLICK HERE
BetMGM  Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses + $50 in BetMGM Rewards PointsROTOBRP1500
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $100 In Bonus Bets InstantlyCLICK HERE
FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet WinsCLICK HERE

NHL Betting Promos for Existing Users

Although the above NHL betting promos from legal betting apps are for new sign-ups only, existing users still have offers to take advantage of for tonight's game.

Fanatics Sportsbook NHL Promos

  • SGP Profit Boost
  • Any Bet Profit Boost

bet365 NHL Promos

  • 30% Same Game Parlay Profit Boost

BetMGM NHL Promos

  • Odds Boost Token
  • Hat Trick Jackpot

DraftKings NHL Promos

  • Profit Boost Pack
  • Overtime Goalscorer Boost

FanDuel NHL Promos

  • Any Bet Type Profit Boost

Caesars Sportsbook NHL Promos

  • Boosted odds selections

Helpful Tools to Combine with NHL Betting Promos

Responsible Gambling While Using NHL Betting Promos

Betting on the NHL should be a source of entertainment and nothing more, and it's incredibly important to keep your betting in check. If you think you might have a gambling problem, or know someone who does, please reach out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). Each state also has its own set of resources.

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View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Cody Kutzer
Cody is a writer, editor, and fact-checker for RotoWire. For the past five years, Cody has covered everything from beginner sports betting guides to legislation changes and new market launches. Growing up east of Pittsburgh and graduating from Penn State, he's a proud Yinzer despite relocating to Charlotte, NC. His claim to fantasy football fame will always be taking Jamaal Charles and Matt Forte back-to-back and riding them to his first championship.

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