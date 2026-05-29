NHL Betting Promos: Best Betting Promos for NHL Playoffs (May 29)

Will the Canes close out the series tonight and head to the finals? Or will the Habs get one more game at the Bell Centre? No matter which side of the game you're on, claim our exclusive sportsbook promos before placing any bets to get as much value as possible.

Best NHL Betting Promos for May 2026

Here are the best NHL betting promos to use on the NHL playoffs, but be sure to check if they're available in your state, as the offers can vary.

NHL Betting Promos for Existing Users

Although the above NHL betting promos from legal betting apps are for new sign-ups only, existing users still have offers to take advantage of for tonight's game.

Fanatics Sportsbook NHL Promos

SGP Profit Boost

Any Bet Profit Boost

bet365 NHL Promos

30% Same Game Parlay Profit Boost

BetMGM NHL Promos

Odds Boost Token

Hat Trick Jackpot

DraftKings NHL Promos

Profit Boost Pack

Overtime Goalscorer Boost

FanDuel NHL Promos

Any Bet Type Profit Boost

Caesars Sportsbook NHL Promos

Boosted odds selections

Helpful Tools to Combine with NHL Betting Promos

Responsible Gambling While Using NHL Betting Promos

Betting on the NHL should be a source of entertainment and nothing more, and it's incredibly important to keep your betting in check. If you think you might have a gambling problem, or know someone who does, please reach out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). Each state also has its own set of resources.