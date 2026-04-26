NHL Playoffs Boost: Any Canadian Team to Advance Past Rd 1 +100 at BET99

BET99 is boosting any Canadian team to make it past round 1 of the NHL playoffs to +100! Sign up with the BET99 promo code to claim it today!

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are here, and BET99 is offering one of the best betting promos of the postseason: a Boost on any Canadian NHL team to advance past the first round at +100 odds. That means even money on what could be a very realistic outcome, and with three Canadian clubs in the playoff field, there are multiple paths to cashing this bet.

The Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, and Ottawa Senators are the three Canadian teams flying the flag in 2026, and each faces a unique first-round challenge.

Below we break down all three Canadian teams' matchups, give you our top recommendation for the BET99 Big Boost, and answer all the key questions heading into the 2026 NHL playoffs.

Disclaimer: 19+ | Play Responsibly. | Not available to persons in Ontario. | Terms and conditions apply.

Canadian Teams in the 2026 NHL Playoffs

Three Canadian franchises qualified for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here is a look at each team and their first-round opponent:

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

The Oilers enter the postseason as the most dangerous Canadian team in the field. Edmonton finished second in the Pacific Division with 91 points, securing a playoff spot in what was a chaotic Pacific race down the stretch between Vegas, Edmonton, Anaheim, and Los Angeles. Their opponent, the Anaheim Ducks, finished third in the Pacific with 90 points, ending an eight-year playoff drought. While the Ducks' return to the postseason is a compelling storyline, this is a very favorable draw for Edmonton.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl remain the most dangerous one-two punch in the NHL, and the Oilers have reached back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals in 2024 and 2025. They know how to win in the playoffs, and they match up extremely well against a young Ducks roster with limited postseason experience.

Montreal Canadiens (A3) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (A2)

Montreal earned the third seed in the Atlantic Division with 106 points and will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in a rematch of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, a series the Lightning won in five games on their way to back-to-back championships.

The Canadiens have built quietly and steadily over recent seasons, and head coach Martin St-Louis has this group playing a confident, high-event style of hockey. However, Tampa remains a battle-tested playoff team and represents a significant challenge as the Atlantic's second seed.

Ottawa Senators (WC2) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (M1)

Ottawa enters as the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with 97 points and will face the Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes, who led the Eastern Conference in points with 113.

This is by far the toughest draw of any Canadian team. The Hurricanes' defensive structure and elite goaltending make them a nightmare matchup, and the Senators will need to be at their very best to pull off what would be a significant upset.

Our Pick: Take the Edmonton Oilers to Advance Past Round 1

With BET99's Big Boost sitting at +100, you only need to pick one Canadian team to advance, and the Edmonton Oilers are our clear recommendation.

Here is the case for Edmonton:

Best roster of the three Canadian clubs : McDavid and Draisaitl are simply the two best players in this entire playoff field on a per-series basis.

: McDavid and Draisaitl are simply the two best players in this entire playoff field on a per-series basis. Favorable matchup : The Anaheim Ducks are playing their first playoff hockey since 2018 and are a young, developing team. Experience matters enormously in a best-of-seven.

: The Anaheim Ducks are playing their first playoff hockey since 2018 and are a young, developing team. Experience matters enormously in a best-of-seven. Proven playoff pedigree : Back-to-back Cup Final appearances mean this Oilers group does not wilt under pressure. They know how to survive a tough game, respond to adversity, and win critical moments.

: Back-to-back Cup Final appearances mean this Oilers group does not wilt under pressure. They know how to survive a tough game, respond to adversity, and win critical moments. Motivated and hungry : Edmonton has been to the Cup Final twice and lost twice. This is a team with unfinished business and a desperate desire to get back.

: Edmonton has been to the Cup Final twice and lost twice. This is a team with unfinished business and a desperate desire to get back. Home ice advantage: Edmonton has home ice in this series, meaning they host Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 if necessary. Rogers Place is one of the loudest buildings in the playoffs.

Claim the NHL Playoffs Boost with the BET99 Promo Code RW99

New users can claim the NHL Playoffs boost by signing up with the BET99 Promo Code RW99, and while you're here, make sure to get the First Bet Encore up to $800 as well! Just sign up with this promo code and place a first bet of up to $800, maybe on the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup? If that bet loses, you'll be credited with bonus bets equal to your stake!

✅ BET99 Promo Code: RW99 🎁 BET99 Sign Up Bonus: First Bet Encore up to $800 📖 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Deposit $20, Max Reward $800 📆 Last Verified: April 17, 2026

Disclaimer: 19+ | Play Responsibly. | Not available to persons in Ontario. | Terms and conditions apply.

How to Claim the BET99 Promo Code

Claiming the BET99 promo is an easy process, similar to other sports betting apps. Here's the process:

Sign up for a new account with BET99 Enter BET99 promo code RW99 Make a deposit of at least $20 Place your first cash wager up to $800 If your first bet settles as a loss, you'll receive that same amount back in bonus bets

NHL Playoffs FAQ

When do the 2026 NHL Playoffs start?

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs began on Saturday, April 18. First-round series will run through early May, with the Conference Semifinals projected to begin around May 6. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to get underway no earlier than June 4, with the series ending no later than June 21.

How can I watch the 2026 NHL Playoffs in Canada?

In Canada, all 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games are broadcast on the Sportsnet family of networks (Sportsnet, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet East/West/Ontario/Pacific) and on CBC under the iconic Hockey Night in Canada brand. Streaming is also available through the Sportsnet app and website with a subscription.

How many Canadian teams are in the 2026 NHL Playoffs?

Three Canadian teams qualified for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: the Edmonton Oilers (Pacific Division, second seed), the Montreal Canadiens (Atlantic Division, third seed), and the Ottawa Senators (Eastern Conference, second wild card).

How do the NHL Playoffs work?

The NHL Playoffs are a 16-team tournament, eight teams from the Eastern Conference and eight from the Western Conference. The top three teams in each division (Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central, Pacific) automatically qualify, and the remaining two playoff spots per conference go to the next two highest-placed teams by record, known as wild card teams.

Every series is a best-of-seven, meaning the first team to win four games advances. The format for each series is 2-2-1-1-1, meaning the home team hosts Games 1, 2, 5, and 7, while the away team hosts Games 3, 4, and 6. Rounds progress from the First Round to the Second Round, then to the Conference Finals, and finally to the Stanley Cup Final, where the Eastern and Western Conference champions meet.