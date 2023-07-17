North Carolina Betting Update: Who Will Be Top NC Sportsbook?

Mobile sports betting in North Carolina is on the horizon, fulfilling the dreams of sports bettors in the Tar Heel State. On June 14, 2023, Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina signed a bill legalizing online sports betting. However, bettors will have to wait until at least January 8, 2024, before they can start placing wagers online in the state. This marks an important milestone in the journey towards legal sports betting in North Carolina, bringing anticipation and excitement for the future launch.

Since the expected launch date is not until January 2024, Tar Heel State bettors will not be able to bet on the NFL regular season play or the MLB Playoffs. However, they should be able to bet on notable events like the NFL Playoffs, the Super Bowl, and March Madness once the top North Carolina sportsbooks go live.

There is much speculation among the people of North Carolina about which sportsbook will emerge as the leading contender in the state. Although DraftKings and FanDuel could dominate the sports betting market, given their popularity and wide reach, there are also a few other sportsbooks making significant efforts to compete for the coveted top spot in North Carolina. These include other heavy hitters like Caesars Sportsbook and BetMGM. The competition between these sports betting apps promises an exciting battle for supremacy in the state's sports betting landscape.

North Carolina Sports Betting Legislation History

On March 13, 2023, Rep. Jason Saine filed sports betting bill HB 347 in the North Carolina General Assembly. After going through revisions and approvals between the Senate and House, the bill was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on June 14, 2023.

The new law allows for up to 12 online sportsbooks, with eight of them being in-person sportsbooks located at professional sports venues in the state. Each license requires a $1 million fee for a duration of five years, along with an 18% tax on revenue.

Additionally, operators are prohibited from deducting promotional credits from sports betting revenue, as decided by the Senate.

Partnerships with the eight North Carolina sports betting venues, which include NFL stadiums, NBA and NHL arenas, PGA host courses, and NASCAR circuits, will provide certain providers with an advantage when applying for licenses.

What Sportsbooks Are Coming To North Carolina?

The new online sports betting law in North Carolina has created an opportunity for up to 12 sportsbooks to enter the market. Rest assured that when these sports betting platforms go live, bettors will be able to take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes to secure generous pre-live welcome offers.

While the specific operators have not been announced, we can make educated guesses based on their previous presence in other states or their connections to North Carolina. Here are some of the most likely candidates to offer exciting sports betting promotions once mobile wagering is permitted in North Carolina.

Caesars Sportsbook already has operations running at two locations in North Carolina – Harrah's Cherokee Hotel and Casino, and Harrah's Cherokee Valley River Hotel and Casino. On the other hand, DraftKings, a prominent daily fantasy sports provider, is also expected to make a strong entry into the sports betting market due to its brand recognition and aggressive approach when it comes to expanding to new states.

FanDuel, another major DFS provider, is likely to follow suit and enter the North Carolina market, given its history of moving in tandem with DraftKings. Meanwhile, although BetMGM is lacking a physical presence, the sportsbook already has brand recognition in neighboring states like Tennessee and Virginia, making it a popular option for Tar Heel State bettors.

North Carolina Betting Update: Who Will Be Top NC Sportsbook?

When it comes to North Carolina sports betting, expect the market to be robust. The Tar Heel State is the ninth largest in terms of population, which provides online sportsbooks with an abundance of potential customers.

While there will be enough room for the top sports betting sites to operate with success, BetMGM could emerge as the top sportsbook in North Carolina right out of the gate. The self-proclaimed King of Sportsbooks has a loyal following across the United States and is one of the most trusted names in the gambling space.

