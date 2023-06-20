North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has signed House Bill 347, which means sports betting is legalized and on its way to launching in 2024 for sports bettors in the Tarheel State.

Expect many popular sports betting apps to arrive with some of the best sportsbook promo codes to claim for new customers, creating an enjoyable sports betting experience for new and seasoned sports bettors alike. The North Carolina Lottery Commission is now tasked with approving regulations and licensing structure with a January 8, 2024 deadline, including up to one full year from the date Governor Cooper signed HB 347 into law – June 14, 2024 – to permit online sportsbook operators to launch in the Old North State.

North Carolina Governor Signs Bill, Sports Betting Legalized In 2024

After the initial defeat of a similar House Bill proposing legalized online sports betting in 2022, which lost by one vote in the House chamber, the Senate made several amendments to HB 347 earlier in June. These changes were quickly approved in the Senate chamber and received concurrence with a 67-42 vote in the House, expediting its arrival in front of Governor Cooper.

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission is the governing body that is now responsible for creating and approving sports betting regulations and licensing by January 8, 2024. Up to 12 online sportsbooks will be permitted, along with eight sporting venues that have the option to open a retail sportsbook in an effort to pair sportsbook operators with local area professional teams and venues.

North Carolina Governor Signs Bill, Sports Betting Legalized Next Year

North Carolina Governor Cooper signs HB 347 into law, which makes sports betting legalized next year.

Online sportsbook operators will pay an 18 percent tax on revenue to be licensed in North Carolina, which was raised from 14 percent as one of the Senate's amendments. Since it's considered a privilege tax and not an income tax, previous concerns about violating the state's constitutional income tax law were put to rest.

To acquire a sportsbook license, the top PayPal betting sites will be required to pay a $1 million fee and must show a history of creating jobs and generating profit to get accepted as a new sportsbook operator in North Carolina. Tribal casinos exist already and have been operating since legislation passed in 2019 allowing legalized sports betting, which was limited to in-person betting at these tribal casinos. These tribal retail casinos can partner with an online sportsbook provider without it counting toward the 12 online sportsbook licenses approved by the North Carolina State Lottery Commission.

Sports Betting Legalized For 2024 With North Carolina Governor Signing Bill

Now that sports betting has been legalized for 2024 with North Carolina Governor Cooper signing the bill into law, sports bettors in the Tarheel State officially have less than a year until they can sign up to use some of the most popular credit card betting sites in the country.

The 18 percent tax will be allocated to several funds and services to improve North Carolina's education and youth sports infrastructure. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will receive $2 million annually toward problem gambling treatment and education services, while $1 million will be put into grants to expand youth sports access throughout the state.

Plus, over a dozen Division I and Division II colleges will each receive $300,000 annually to support various athletic programs. On top of developing youth sports accessibility and supporting collegiate athletic programs, legalized sports betting will prevent sports bettors in North Carolina from using off-shore sportsbooks or traveling to surrounding states with legalized sports betting to place their bets. HB 347 will ensure safe, responsible legalized sports betting while pouring revenue into various sports programs and general state funds.

This article is part of our North Carolina Sports Betting News series.