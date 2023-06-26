North Carolina Governor Signs Sports Betting Bill, Potential Launch On January 8

North Carolina is set to become the latest state to introduce legal sports betting after Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 347 into law earlier this month, setting the stage for online and retail sportsbooks to open across the Tarheel State as early as January 2024.

The passage of House Bill 347 sets the stage for as many as 12 online sports betting sites licenses to be issued within the next 12 months. The bill also includes provisions that will enable facilities hosting major league sports teams in North Carolina to open retail sportsbooks, while horse racing betting will be permitted through a separate licensing process.

When Will Sports Betting Be Available In North Carolina?

While House Bill 347 calls for sportsbooks to start taking bets by June 2024, the best sports betting apps in North Carolina could launch as early as January 8, 2024, just in time for football fans to take advantage of NFL playoff odds and Super Bowl odds.

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has been charged with the task of issuing sportsbook licenses, and has already started rolling out the process with the introduction of online resources that enable the public and potential bidders to stay up to date as the launch date approaches.

New online sportsbooks introduced under this legal sports betting legislation will provide increased options to sports bettors in North Carolina, who up until now have been limited to three retail sportsbooks operating at established tribal casinos. When they launch, you can expect them to offer generous sportsbook promo codes.

How Sports Betting Will Work In North Carolina

Under the terms of North Carolina's legal sports betting law, prospective licensees will be required to pay an entry fee of $1 million. They must also possess a successful track record in other jurisdictions for both creating jobs and generating a profit.

Accordingly, it is expected that some of the top sports betting brands in the nation will be in the mix, providing North Carolina sports bettors with access to the top PayPal betting sites and high-value sportsbook promos and bonuses.

The top credit card betting sites in North Carolina will be subject to an 18 percent tax on revenue, with the funds raised from the tax getting allocated to both education and the creation and maintenance of youth sports infrastructure. In addition, $2 million will be annually allocated to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which will be used to provide problem gambling treatment and education services. An additional $1 million will be distributed via grants designed to increase youth sports access in the Tarheel State.

Professional And College Sports Betting Available

North Carolina's legal sports betting law could also provide a boon for venues hosting major league pro sports teams. Those include Bank of America Stadium, home to the NFL's Carolina Panthers and MLS' Charlotte FC; PNC Arena, home of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes; and Spectrum Center, home to the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.

Pro golf tournaments attracting more than 50,000 fans as well as racetracks hosting at least one NASCAR event per year are also eligible to apply for a retail sportsbook license, which would be untethered from the 12 mobile sports betting licenses that are expected to be issued.

North Carolina is among the nation's biggest hotbeds for college basketball, with teams like the Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels emerging as perennial favorites in college basketball odds.

Accordingly, the state's new sports betting legislation opens the door for wagering on college sports both in-state and across the country, including on college football national championship odds.

This article is part of our North Carolina Sports Betting News series.