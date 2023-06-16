North Carolina Is Set To Be One Of The Biggest States For Sports Betting

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill on Wednesday that will allow mobile and online betting inside the state's borders. The bill was signed at a ceremony at Spectrum Center, home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets. The hope is that mobile and online sports betting sites will be up and running by January 2024.

In this article, we'll take a look at what lies ahead for North Carolina – and just how successful sports betting apps could be for the ninth-largest state in the country.

North Carolina Sports Betting History

Currently, sports betting is allowed in North Carolina, but for in-person betting at two tribal casinos which are not anywhere near the state's most populated cities. In-person sports betting was first introduced in 2019 but first started accepting bets in 2021.

North Carolina does have the ninth-largest population in the United States, so there is certainly optimism heading into this sports betting endeavor. The population here will seem to grow even more, considering most people are leaving the New Jersey-New York area for a cheaper cost of living. As we have to come find out here since the advent of sports betting, the New Jersey-New York area has been the most successful marketplace in the country. New Jersey still has the country's largest betting handle intake, while New York isn't too far behind.

When online sports betting launches in North Carolina, the best sportsbooks will all have generous sportsbook promo codes to entice new bettors with generous welcome offers.

Sports Teams In North Carolina

The Tar Heel State is home to three professional sports teams – the Carolina Panthers of the NFL, the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA, and the Carolina Hurricanes of the NHL. Not to mention, there are numerous Division-1 NCAA programs in the state, most notably the Duke Blue Devils, North Carolina Tar Heels, and North Carolina State Wolfpack.

One positive is that North Carolina will allow betting on collegiate games involving in-state colleges and universities. Some states like New Jersey and New York do not allow college sports betting on games involving in-state schools, but it has been a point for some states like Kentucky and others that have a big footprint in collegiate athletics to have this stipulation passed through.

Having this type of representation inside North Carolina will only help the state increase its betting handle. It has been proven that fans of hometown teams could have some more incentive to wager on a game if their favorite team is involved.

Sportsbooks Coming To North Carolina

Once sportsbook operations are up and running in North Carolina, there are sure to be a number of suitors lining up to get their business here. DraftKings and FanDuel are the top two sportsbook operators in the United States, so they will undoubtedly be involved in one of the largest states. These are all some of the best credit card betting sites and PayPal betting sites.

Caesars Sportsbook already operates the two retail locations here in North Carolina, so you would imagine they'll be a big player in the game. BetMGM, who is a direct competitor with Caesars Sportsbook, would like to keep things on an even playing field in this state. Also, a dark horse to look out for could be Fanatics, which just purchased PointsBet. Fanatics runs operations at FedEx Field, home of the NFL's Washington Commanders, so one would imagine they'd like to keep a strong foothold here in the South.

This article is part of our North Carolina Sports Betting News series.