North Carolina online betting coming in 2024? The projected sports betting launch date is inching closer with the latest amendments of House Bill 347 approved by its Senate last week with a second vote that passed 38-11.

Sports bettors in the Tar Heel State won't have much longer to wait before the arrival of numerous major online sportsbook apps and sites, gaining access to some of the best sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace. Let's read on to find out more about North Carolina's online betting bill and the projected sports betting launch date following a key vote to bring some of the top PayPal betting sites to the Old North State.

Is North Carolina Online Betting Coming In 2024? Here Is The Latest Update

Is North Carolina online betting coming in 2024? Most likely, yes. The projected sports betting launch date is set for some time in 2024 following the Senate's amendments of HB 347 last week. These changes modified certain language from the legislation, including raising the tax rate on sportsbook operator revenues from 14 percent to 18 percent, while removing language that would have legalized historical horse racing, leading to the usage of Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) slot machines in facilities throughout North Carolina.

Some of the best sports betting sites await North Carolina sports bettors if the House provides concurrence on the amended HB 347 legislation this week.

North Carolina Online Betting Coming In 2024? Projected Sports Betting Launch Date

North Carolina online betting coming in 2024? Projected sports betting launch date is set for January 8, 2024 if HB 347 receives concurrence from the House and arrives on the desk of Governor Roy Cooper in the next few weeks. If this happens, which momentum suggests that it will, then this sports betting law would go into effect in early January 2024, giving state regulators an additional year to schedule a launch date in the Tar Heel State.

It's an exciting time to be in North Carolina, as up to 12 mobile sportsbook licenses will be issued, including up to eight on-site retail locations, costing $1 million and remaining valid for five years. New and experienced sports bettors alike will be able to claim promo codes and welcome offers using some of the best credit card betting sites in the country.

Projected Sports Betting Launch Date For North Carolina Online Betting Coming In 2024

Projected sports betting launch date for North Carolina online betting coming in 2024 has yet to be determined, but if HB 347 receives concurrence from the House, where the bill originated, then Gov. Cooper will be able to expedite signing the legislation, placing its effective date roughly on January 8, 2024.

