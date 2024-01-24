Listen up, North Carolina bettors. The wait for online sports betting will be no more. The North Carolina State Lottery Commission announced today that the legal online North Carolina sports betting market will launch on March 11, 2024.

Seven online sports betting operators have already been approved for North Carolina sports betting licenses, which means that online NC sports betting will be up and running just in time for this year's NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.

Selection Sunday is just a few days later, on March 17, so North Carolina sports bettors have a lot to look forward to when it comes to online North Carolina sports betting.

When Will North Carolina Sports Betting Pre-Registration Open?

North Carolina sports betting pre-registration will open on Friday, March 1, with the official North Carolina online sports betting launch taking place on Monday, March 11. North Carolins sports bettors can register with the top North Carolina betting promos to claim thousands in bonus bets once pre-registration opens.

What Online Sportsbooks Are Legal And Will Operate In North Carolina?

With the official North Carolina online sports betting launch set for March 11, we can look forward to some of the best sports betting sites and apps being available. The list includes BetMGM North Carolina, Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina, FanDuel North Carolina, DraftKings North Carolina, Bet365 North Carolina, ESPN BET North Carolina, and Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina.

Each of these confirmed North Carolina sports betting operators are expected to provide pre-registration offers for those who sign up. As of now, here are a few projected NC Sports Betting Welcome Incentives:

Is Sports Betting Legal In North Carolina?

Yes, sports betting is legal in North Carolina, following Governor Roy Cooper's signing of HB 347 into law on June 14, 2023. This officially legalized retail and online sports betting in North Carolina. To sign up for a new North Carolina sports betting account, you must be at least 21 years old and physically located within North Carolina state lines.

Prior to the North Carolina online sports betting launch, North Carolina bettors can place bets at one of the three retail sportsbooks located at tribal casinos in the state. Their info is listed below:

The Book: Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina -- Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort: 777 Casino Drive, Cherokee, NC 28719.

The Book: Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina -- Harrah's Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel: 777 Casino Parkway, Murphy, NC 28906.

Catawba Two Kings Sportsbook -- Catawba Two Kings Casino: 538 Kings Mountain Blvd., Kings Mountain, NC 28086.

Online sports betting in North Carolina is on its way, so be sure to bookmark this page for future updates on the North Carolina sports betting launch and the sportsbook promo codes that will be available.

