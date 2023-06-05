North Carolina Sports Betting News - What Is The Latest On NC Betting?

North Carolina sports betting news just got a lot more interesting. So what is the latest on NC betting?

The Senate just passed House Bill 347 to move closer toward the legalization of sports betting in the Tar Heel State. North Carolina sports bettors can soon claim some of the best sportsbook promo codes on the marketplace when sports betting legislation gets signed into law. Read on to learn more about when sports betting will arrive with some of the top sports betting apps to use in the Old North State.

North Carolina sports betting news is heating up with the Senate favoring HB 347 in a 38-11 second reading vote this past week, which now sends HB 347 back to the House for concurrence. The bill originated in the House, where it's expected that its members will concur with the changes made by the North Carolina Senate earlier last week.

Some of those amendments included raising the tax rates from 14 percent to 18 percent while removing language that would have permitted historical horse racing. Once concurrence on HB 347 is provided by the House, sports bettors in North Carolina will be one step closer to accessing dozens of top-notch betting markets and the top sports betting sites ahead of its expected launch in 2024.

North Carolina sports betting news provides the latest on NC betting, which has been legal, allowing three tribal casinos to operate within state borders. However, HB 347 would allow up to 12 sportsbook operators to launch their mobile online sportsbook apps in the Tar Heel State, including eight on-site sportsbook retail locations.

Later on during the amendment process for HB 347 in the Senate, horse racing was initially added before being removed due to controversial historical horse racing language that could have permitted slot machines or Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs) to operate in North Carolina. The expected revenue is over $100 million dollars once legalized sports betting is signed into law and launched in 2024, ushering in a new era with some of the best sportsbook promo codes in the country.

What is the latest on NC betting? North Carolina sports betting news has begun to gain traction with the amendment of HB 347 in the Senate.

In addition to the amended tax rate going from 14 percent to 18 percent, the Senate also eliminates operators from the option of deducting promo code bonuses from their tax liabilities. Sports betting licenses will cost $1 million and remain valid for five years in the Tar Heel State.

Once the House provides concurrence on HB 347 as expected, then Governor Roy Cooper will be the next official that determines whether the sports betting legislation will be signed into law. If Cooper signs as expected in the coming weeks, then the sports betting law would become effective in January 2024, tasking regulators with preparing for a 12-month launch date for the best credit card betting sites and PayPal betting sites after HB 347 becomes legalized.

Sports bettors in North Carolina who will be 21 years or older in 2024 will likely gain access to the top sports betting sites like BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook.

This article is part of our North Carolina Sports Betting News series.