North Carolina Sports Betting To Launch In Time For NFL Playoffs

There was big news in the sports betting industry, as North Carolina recently passed a bill to legalize online sports betting in the state. Of course, this does not mean that online sportsbooks are immediately available. There is a bit of a waiting period for bettors in the Tar Heel State.

Luckily, online North Carolina sports betting is rumored to officially launch prior to the NFL Playoffs this season. With NFL betting continuing to be the most popular sport to bet on in the United States, this will be great for the NC betting market if it happens.

Below, we will take a look at the North Carolina sportsbooks that are expected to launch before the NFL Playoffs, as well as discuss if the Carolina Panthers could find their way into the playoff mix this season.

Online North Carolina Sports Betting Bill Passed

On June 14th, North Carolina's governor signed a bill to legalize online sports betting in the state. Prior to this, NC sports bettors' only option to legally bet in the state was to do so at one of three retail sportsbooks on tribal land. Due to the inconvenience, this led to sports bettors driving to other states in order to place bets on the top sports betting apps. This led to a loss in potential revenue for the state of North Carolina, which incentivized the lawmakers to pass House Bill 347.

With the signing of this bill, the NC sports betting market will be revolutionized. Now, anyone who is at least 21 years old and physically in North Carolina will be able to sign up for online sportsbooks and bet from absolutely anywhere in the state. This means you could place wagers on sports while laying in bed, walking the dog, or hanging out at your favorite sports bar.

Possible North Carolina Sportsbooks Launching In Time For The NFL Playoffs

Yes, online sports betting in North Carolina is technically legal, but it will still be some time before it is available. The projected launch date is January 2024. If this is the case, then online NC sports betting may be available in time to bet on the NFL Playoffs.

Currently, there are many big, popular online sportsbooks in the process of obtaining licenses in order to operate in North Carolina. Once online sports betting launches, there will be many great sportsbook promo codes to claim and profit from. For example, the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will likely both be used to claim bonus bet offers once their plans are in place.

Will The Carolina Panthers Make The Playoffs For The NC Sports Betting Launch?

The Carolina Panthers traded up for the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they decided to use the pick on quarterback Bryce Young. With a coaching staff that is loaded with quarterback mentors, the hope is that Young can develop into Carolina's franchise quarterback. However, will the development happen fast enough to make the NFL Playoffs this season?

Obviously, a Panthers playoff berth would be great for the state, since North Carolina sports bettors would be able to bet on the Panthers' NFL playoff odds, if NC sports betting does indeed launch in time for the postseason. The easiest path to the playoffs is to win the NFC South, since the division looks to be fully up for grabs.

After winning five of their final eight games last season, the Panthers absolutely could be competitive this year. Additionally, the NFC South is relatively weak, so the team that stays healthy will likely clinch a playoff berth, and that could be the Panthers this season.

This article is part of our North Carolina Sports Betting News series.