Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE: 50% off up to $25 First Time Purchase (Feb. 20)

This exclusive welcome offer is one of our top betting promos available to new users and allows you to get a jump-start on playing with Novig. Click on the PLAY NOW button to sign up for the Novig promo code to get a 50% discount on your first time purchase with one of the newest betting apps in the industry.

Novig Promo Code Details

✅ Novig Promo Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Novig Welcome Offer: 50% off up to $25 First Time Purchase Offer 📊 Terms & Conditions: Must Be 21+, Limit One First Time Purchase 📍 Where Legal: 38 States + DC (Not Available in AL, AR, CO, CT, ID, LA, MI, MT, NV, NJ, TN, WA)

What is the Novig Promo Code?

The Novig promo code is ROTOWIRE and is good for the 50% off up to $25 First Time Purchase welcome offer. What this means is new users can get a discounted offer of 50% on their first purchase up to $25 with Novig. This bonus is rewarded instantly, so make sure you get the bang for your buck when making your first purchase with Novig!

How to Claim the Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE

Sign up for a new account with Novig by clicking one of the links on this article Use Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE when signing up Purchase up to $25 in prediction markets You'll have a 50% discount on that purchase

Novig Promo Terms & Conditions

Only available to new users who are 21 years or older

Limit one first time purchase offer per user

Void where prohibited

What is Novig?

Novig is a sports prediction platform and app that functions as a peer-to-peer betting exchange. This US-based brand allows users to make predictions on outcomes in major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and more, functioning similarly to a sportsbook.

Where is Novig Legal?

The better question is "where is Novig not legal?" The answer to that question is Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee and Washington. Novig is legal in 38 states plus Washington, DC.

Novig Sports Betting Markets

You can play these sports betting markets Novig: NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, UFC, NCAAF, NCAAB, Soccer, Golf, Tennis.

Bet Types at Novig

You can make most bet types at Novig, similar to those that can be made at other sportsbooks: Moneylines, Point Spreads, Over/Unders (Totals), Parlays, Props, Futures.

Novig also employs a bet type called Novig Odds, which allows you to make custom betting odds through the "Make on the Order Slip". After creating your own odds on a specific event, these odds will be sent to the Novig betting community. You'll be notified if someone bets on your Novig Odds.

Banking Options at Novig

Novig recently expanded its available banking options. Now, you can deposit and withdraw at Novig with:

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Credit Card

Debit Card

Stablecoin

Trustly

Aeroplay

You can use these banking options to add Novig Cash.