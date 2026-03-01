Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE: 50% off up to $25 First Time Purchase (Mar. 1)

You can get a 50% discount on your first purchase up to $25 with the Novig promo code ROTOWIRE. Learn more about the Novig promo here.
March 1, 2026
Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE: 50% off up to $25 First Time Purchase (Mar. 1)
March 1, 2026
Betting Promotions

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

Novig is an exciting sports prediction platform, and now you can get 50% off up to $25 on your first time purchase using the Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE. This is a deal that you simply can't pass up, so claim the Novig welcome offer today!

This exclusive welcome offer is one of our top betting promos available to new users and allows you to get a jump-start on playing with Novig. Click on the PLAY NOW button to sign up for the Novig promo code to get a 50% discount on your first time purchase with one of the newest betting apps in the industry. 

Novig Promo Code Details

✅ Novig Promo Code: ROTOWIRE
🎁 Novig Welcome Offer:50% off up to $25 First Time Purchase Offer
📊 Terms & Conditions:Must Be 21+, Limit One First Time Purchase
📍 Where Legal:38 States + DC (Not Available in AL, AR, CO, CT, ID, LA, MI, MT, NV, NJ, TN, WA)

What is the Novig Promo Code?

The Novig promo code is ROTOWIRE and is good for the 50% off up to $25 First Time Purchase welcome offer. What this means is new users can get a discounted offer of 50% on their first purchase up to $25 with Novig. This bonus is rewarded instantly, so make sure you get the bang for your buck when making your first purchase with Novig!

How to Claim the Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE

  1. Sign up for a new account with Novig by clicking one of the links on this article
  2. Use Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE when signing up
  3. Purchase up to $25 in prediction markets
  4. You'll have a 50% discount on that purchase

Novig Promo Terms & Conditions

  • Only available to new users who are 21 years or older
  • Limit one first time purchase offer per user
  • Void where prohibited

What is Novig?

Novig is a sports prediction platform and app that functions as a peer-to-peer betting exchange. This US-based brand allows users to make predictions on outcomes in major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and more, functioning similarly to a sportsbook. 

Where is Novig Legal?

The better question is "where is Novig not legal?" The answer to that question is Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee and Washington. Novig is legal in 38 states plus Washington, DC

Novig Sports Betting Markets

You can play these sports betting markets Novig: NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, UFC, NCAAF, NCAAB, Soccer, Golf, Tennis.

Bet Types at Novig

You can make most bet types at Novig, similar to those that can be made at other sportsbooks: Moneylines, Point Spreads, Over/Unders (Totals), Parlays, Props, Futures

Novig also employs a bet type called Novig Odds, which allows you to make custom betting odds through the "Make on the Order Slip". After creating your own odds on a specific event, these odds will be sent to the Novig betting community. You'll be notified if someone bets on your Novig Odds. 

Banking Options at Novig

Novig recently expanded its available banking options. Now, you can deposit and withdraw at Novig with:

  • Apple Pay
  • Google Pay
  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Stablecoin
  • Trustly
  • Aeroplay

You can use these banking options to add Novig Cash. 

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

Top News

NFLNBAMLBNHL

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Betting Latest

Best Slots To Play Online For Real Money (March 2026): Top RTP Casinos Games This Week
Best Slots To Play Online For Real Money (March 2026): Top RTP Casinos Games This Week
Top online slot sites this week. Explore the best licensed U.S. casinos like BetMGM, Caesars, FanDuel, and bet365 with popular slot games, high RTPs and more.
Today
Best Canadian Casino Bonuses: Top Welcome Offers You Should Know in 2026
Best Canadian Casino Bonuses: Top Welcome Offers You Should Know in 2026
Explore the best Canadian casino bonuses available now, including Lucky Days Casino’s Bet99 Casino’s generous deposit match offer.
Today