You can get $25 in trade credits after depositing $10 with Novig promo code ROTOWIRE. Learn more about the Novig sign up bonus here.

Novig is an exciting sports prediction platform, and now you can get a Deposit $10 and receive $25 in Trade Credits welcome offer with the Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE. This is a deal that you simply can't pass up, so claim the Novig welcome offer today!

This exclusive welcome offer is one of our best prediction markets promos available to new users and allows you to get a jump-start on trading with Novig. Click on the PLAY NOW button to sign up for the Novig promo codeROTOWIRE to get $25 in Trade Credits with one of the newest prediction platforms in the industry.

Novig Promo Code Details

✅ Novig Promo Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Novig Sign Up Offer: Deposit $10, Get $25 in Trade Credits 📊 Terms & Conditions: Must be 21+, Must Deposit $10 📍 Where Legal: All States Except AZ, MI, NV

What is the Novig Promo Code?

The Novig promo code is ROTOWIRE and is good for the Deposit $10, Get $25 in Trade Credits welcome offer. What this means is new users can make a first deposit of $10 and Novig will reward you with $25 in Trade Credits!

How to Claim the Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE

Sign up for a new account with Novig by clicking one of the PLAY NOW links on this article Use Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE when signing up Make a first deposit of at least $10 You'll receive $25 in Trade Credits!

Novig Promo Terms & Conditions

Only available to new users who are 21 years or older

Must deposit $10 to qualify

Void where prohibited

What is Novig?

Novig is a sports prediction app that functions as a peer-to-peer exchange. This US-based brand allows users to make predictions on outcomes in major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and more, functioning similarly to a sportsbook.

Where is Novig Legal?

The better question is "where is Novig not legal?" The answer to that question is Michigan, Nevada and Arizona. Novig is legal to play with in all states except those three.

Novig Markets

You can trade on these these markets at Novig: NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, UFC, NCAAF, NCAAB, Soccer, Golf, Tennis.

Contract Types at Novig

You can trade most contract types at Novig, similar to those that can be made at other platforms: Game winners, spreads, totals (over/unders), player props, futuers, parlays and live contracts.

Novig also employs Novig Odds, which allows you to make custom odds through the "Make on the Order Slip". After creating your own odds on a specific event, these odds will be sent to the Novig community. You'll be notified if someone uses on your Novig Odds.

Banking Options at Novig

Novig recently expanded its available banking options. Now, you can deposit and withdraw at Novig with: