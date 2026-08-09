Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get $25 in Trade Credits (August 9)

You can get $25 in trade credits after depositing $10 with Novig promo code ROTOWIRE. Learn more about the Novig sign up bonus here.
August 9, 2026
Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get $25 in Trade Credits (August 9)
August 9, 2026
Betting Promotions

Novig is an exciting sports prediction platform, and now you can get a Deposit $10 and receive $25 in Trade Credits welcome offer with the Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE. This is a deal that you simply can't pass up, so claim the Novig welcome offer today!

This exclusive welcome offer is one of our best prediction markets promos available to new users and allows you to get a jump-start on trading with Novig. Click on the PLAY NOW button to sign up for the Novig promo codeROTOWIRE to get $25 in Trade Credits with one of the newest prediction platforms in the industry. 

Novig Promo Code Details

✅ Novig Promo Code: ROTOWIRE
🎁 Novig Sign Up Offer:Deposit $10, Get $25 in Trade Credits
📊 Terms & Conditions:Must be 21+, Must Deposit $10
📍 Where Legal:All States Except AZ, MI, NV

What is the Novig Promo Code?

The Novig promo code is ROTOWIRE and is good for the Deposit $10, Get $25 in Trade Credits welcome offer. What this means is new users can make a first deposit of $10 and Novig will reward you with $25 in Trade Credits!

How to Claim the Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE

  1. Sign up for a new account with Novig by clicking one of the PLAY NOW links on this article
  2. Use Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE when signing up
  3. Make a first deposit of at least $10
  4. You'll receive $25 in Trade Credits!

Novig Promo Terms & Conditions

  • Only available to new users who are 21 years or older
  • Must deposit $10 to qualify
  • Void where prohibited

What is Novig?

Novig is a sports prediction app that functions as a peer-to-peer exchange. This US-based brand allows users to make predictions on outcomes in major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and more, functioning similarly to a sportsbook. 

Where is Novig Legal?

The better question is "where is Novig not legal?" The answer to that question is Michigan, Nevada and Arizona. Novig is legal to play with in all states except those three. 

Novig Markets

You can trade on these these markets at Novig: NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, UFC, NCAAF, NCAAB, Soccer, Golf, Tennis.

Contract Types at Novig

You can trade most contract types at Novig, similar to those that can be made at other platforms: Game winners, spreads, totals (over/unders), player props, futuers, parlays and live contracts

Novig also employs Novig Odds, which allows you to make custom odds through the "Make on the Order Slip". After creating your own odds on a specific event, these odds will be sent to the Novig community. You'll be notified if someone uses on your Novig Odds. 

Banking Options at Novig

Novig recently expanded its available banking options. Now, you can deposit and withdraw at Novig with:

  • Apple Pay
  • Google Pay
  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Stablecoin
  • Trustly
  • Aeroplay

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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