March 10, 2026
Betting Promotions

Novig is an exciting sports prediction platform, and now you can get $50 Novig Coins just by spending $5 using the Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE. This is a deal that you simply can't pass up, so claim the Novig welcome offer today!

This exclusive welcome offer is one of our top betting promos available to new users and allows you to get a jump-start on playing with Novig. Click on the PLAY NOW button to sign up for the Novig promo code to get $50 Novig Coins instantly after you spend $5 with one of the newest betting apps in the industry. 

Novig Promo Code Details

✅ Novig Promo Code: ROTOWIRE
🎁 Novig Welcome Offer:Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins
📊 Terms & Conditions:Must Be 21+, Novig Coins Cannot Be Redeemed For Cash
📍 Where Legal:38 States + DC (Not Available in AL, AR, CO, CT, ID, LA, MI, MT, NV, NJ, TN, WA)

What is the Novig Promo Code?

The Novig promo code is ROTOWIRE and is good for the Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins welcome offer. What this means is new users can get $50 in Novig Coins INSTANTLY after spending just $5. This bonus is rewarded instantly, so you'll have that immediate $50 to make picks with Novig!

How to Claim the Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE

  1. Sign up for a new account with Novig by clicking one of the links on this article
  2. Use Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE when signing up
  3. Make a first deposit
  4. Spend $5 on any market
  5. You'll get $50 in Novig Coins instantly!

Novig Promo Terms & Conditions

  • Only available to new users who are 21 years or older
  • Novig Coins cannot be redeemed for cash prizes
  • Void where prohibited

What is Novig?

Novig is a sports prediction platform and app that functions as a peer-to-peer betting exchange. This US-based brand allows users to make predictions on outcomes in major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and more, functioning similarly to a sportsbook. 

Where is Novig Legal?

The better question is "where is Novig not legal?" The answer to that question is Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee and Washington. Novig is legal in 38 states plus Washington, DC

What is the Difference Between Novig Coins and Novig Cash?

Novig Coins are Novig's free-to-play currency, allowing you to play purely for entertainment, while Novig Cash lets you redeem real cash prizes. Here's the full breakdown between the two:

 Novig CoinsNovig Cash
Purpose:Free-play for fun and practice; no real stakesSweepstakes mode for potential real cash redemptions
Value:No monetary value; cannot be withdrawn or redeemedRedeemable for cash prizes
How to Claim:Free sign-up bonuses, daily replenishment, purchasesFree bonuses; cannot be purchased directly
Usage:Bets have no prize eligibilityBets can lead to redeemable winnings

Novig Sports Betting Markets

You can play these sports betting markets Novig: NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, UFC, NCAAF, NCAAB, Soccer, Golf, Tennis.

Bet Types at Novig

You can make most bet types at Novig, similar to those that can be made at other sportsbooks: Moneylines, Point Spreads, Over/Unders (Totals), Parlays, Props, Futures

Novig also employs a bet type called Novig Odds, which allows you to make custom betting odds through the "Make on the Order Slip". After creating your own odds on a specific event, these odds will be sent to the Novig betting community. You'll be notified if someone bets on your Novig Odds. 

Banking Options at Novig

Novig recently expanded its available banking options. Now, you can deposit and withdraw at Novig with:

  • Apple Pay
  • Google Pay
  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Stablecoin
  • Trustly
  • Aeroplay

You can use these banking options to add Novig Cash. 

