You can get a $50 Novig Coins after spending just $5 with the Novig promo code ROTOWIRE. Learn more about the Novig promo here.

Novig is an exciting sports prediction platform, and now you can get $50 Novig Coins just by spending $5 using the Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE. This is a deal that you simply can't pass up, so claim the Novig welcome offer today!

This exclusive welcome offer is one of our top betting promos available to new users and allows you to get a jump-start on playing with Novig. Click on the PLAY NOW button to sign up for the Novig promo code to get $50 Novig Coins instantly after you spend $5 with one of the newest betting apps in the industry.

Novig Promo Code Details

✅ Novig Promo Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Novig Welcome Offer: Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins 📊 Terms & Conditions: Must Be 21+, Novig Coins Cannot Be Redeemed For Cash 📍 Where Legal: 38 States + DC (Not Available in AL, AR, CO, CT, ID, LA, MI, MT, NV, NJ, TN, WA)

What is the Novig Promo Code?

The Novig promo code is ROTOWIRE and is good for the Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins welcome offer. What this means is new users can get $50 in Novig Coins INSTANTLY after spending just $5. This bonus is rewarded instantly, so you'll have that immediate $50 to make picks with Novig!

How to Claim the Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE

Sign up for a new account with Novig by clicking one of the links on this article Use Novig Promo Code ROTOWIRE when signing up Make a first deposit Spend $5 on any market You'll get $50 in Novig Coins instantly!

Novig Promo Terms & Conditions

Only available to new users who are 21 years or older

Novig Coins cannot be redeemed for cash prizes

Void where prohibited

What is Novig?

Novig is a sports prediction platform and app that functions as a peer-to-peer betting exchange. This US-based brand allows users to make predictions on outcomes in major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and more, functioning similarly to a sportsbook.

Where is Novig Legal?

The better question is "where is Novig not legal?" The answer to that question is Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee and Washington. Novig is legal in 38 states plus Washington, DC.

What is the Difference Between Novig Coins and Novig Cash?

Novig Coins are Novig's free-to-play currency, allowing you to play purely for entertainment, while Novig Cash lets you redeem real cash prizes. Here's the full breakdown between the two:

Novig Coins Novig Cash Purpose: Free-play for fun and practice; no real stakes Sweepstakes mode for potential real cash redemptions Value: No monetary value; cannot be withdrawn or redeemed Redeemable for cash prizes How to Claim: Free sign-up bonuses, daily replenishment, purchases Free bonuses; cannot be purchased directly Usage: Bets have no prize eligibility Bets can lead to redeemable winnings

Novig Sports Betting Markets

You can play these sports betting markets Novig: NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, UFC, NCAAF, NCAAB, Soccer, Golf, Tennis.

Bet Types at Novig

You can make most bet types at Novig, similar to those that can be made at other sportsbooks: Moneylines, Point Spreads, Over/Unders (Totals), Parlays, Props, Futures.

Novig also employs a bet type called Novig Odds, which allows you to make custom betting odds through the "Make on the Order Slip". After creating your own odds on a specific event, these odds will be sent to the Novig betting community. You'll be notified if someone bets on your Novig Odds.

Banking Options at Novig

Novig recently expanded its available banking options. Now, you can deposit and withdraw at Novig with:

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Credit Card

Debit Card

Stablecoin

Trustly

Aeroplay

You can use these banking options to add Novig Cash.