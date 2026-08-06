The Novig Sign Up Bonus gets new users a $25 Trade Credits bonus with code ROTOWIRE. Learn more about the Novig welcome offer today!

The Novig Sign Up Bonus is one of the more straightforward welcome offers among prediction market platforms right now, giving new users $25 in Trade Credits just for signing up with code ROTOWIRE and depositing $10. Here's everything you need to know to claim the Novig Sign Up Bonus.

Novig Sign Up Bonus Details

✅ Novig Sign up Bonus Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Novig Sign Up Bonus: Deposit $10, Get $25 in Trade Credits 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, 21+, Must Deposit $10 📍 Where Legal: All States Except AZ, MI, NV

What is the Novig Sign Up Bonus?

The Novig Sign Up Bonus is Deposit $10, Get $25 in Trade Credits when you use code ROTOWIRE at sign up. New users who make a first deposit of at least $10 will get $25 in Trade Credits! This is one of the newest prediction market promos available, so get over to Novig and claim the sign up bonus.

Where to Find the Novig Sign Up Bonus

The easiest way to find and claim the Novig Sign Up Bonus is by using code ROTOWIRE when you create your account. This code is the most reliable way to make sure you're getting the full $25 Trade Credits offer.

How to Claim the Novig Sign Up Bonus

Click one of the PLAY NOW links on this page OR copy code ROTOWIRE when prompted at sign up Enter your basic information to create a new Novig account, including your name, email, and date of birth Verify your identity and confirm you're located in a state where Novig is legal Make your first deposit of at least $10 You'll instantly receive $25 in Trade Credits!

Novig Sign Up Bonus Terms & Conditions

Available to new users only

Users must be 21 years of age or older

ROTOWIRE must be used at sign up to qualify for the bonus

must be used at sign up to qualify for the bonus Must deposit at least $10 to qualify

Only available to users physically located in a state where Novig is legal

What is Novig?

Novig is a sports prediction platform that works as a peer-to-peer prediction exchange. The platform covers major sports like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, UFC, NCAAF, NCAAB, soccer, golf, and tennis.

How Does Novig Work?

Novig lets users make predictions on sports outcomes using standard bet types like moneylines, spreads, totals, parlays, props, and futures. What sets Novig apart is a feature called Novig Odds, which lets you set your own custom odds on the order slip. Once you create your own line, it gets sent out to the rest of the Novig community, and you'll get notified if another user decides to take the other side.

Where is Novig Legal?

Novig is currently legal in every state except Arizona, Michigan and Nevada. So if you're in any other state or Washington, D.C., you can trade with Novig and claim the sign up bonus!