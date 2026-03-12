The OG promo code is one of the newest promos available in the predictions space. Learn more about the OG promo code here.

The OG promo code is one of the top offers in the prediction markets space. New users can claim five 100% profit boosts just for signing up — that's up to $100 in total additional profit potential across your first five days on the platform, though it's important to note that boosts only apply to winning trades and all trading involves risk.

Read on below to learn everything you need to know about OG.com — including how to claim the welcome offer, how the platform works, and what markets are available.

Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission when you sign up using our links, at no additional cost to you.

OG Promo Code Details (March 2026)

OG.com is welcoming new users with five individual 100% profit boosts — one issued per day for five consecutive days. Each boost is capped at $20 in additional profit and must be toggled on in the Order Book UI before confirming a trade. If your trade settles correctly, your profit is doubled — but if it doesn't, the boost is consumed and no payout is made. No promo code is required; simply click PLAY NOW to get started.

🎁 OG Promo Code: CLICK HERE 💰 Sign Up Offer: 5 × 100% Profit Boosts (Up to $100 Total) 📝 Terms & Conditions: Must be 18+; One Boost Per Day For 5 Days; Each Boost Valid 24 Hrs; Max $20 Extra Per Boost; Winning Trades Only 📍 States Available: Nationwide Except NY & AZ (Sports Trading Restricted in IL, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NV, OH)

What Is the OG Welcome Offer?

There is no traditional OG.com promo code, instead, new users are rewarded with five 100% profit boosts delivered over their first five days on the platform. Each boost doubles the profit on a single winning trade, up to $20 in extra credit — for a combined maximum of $100 in additional profit potential. Keep in mind that these boosts only pay out if your trade settles correctly; there are no guarantees, and all trading carries real financial risk.

Missing a day doesn't cost you a boost — the next one will still arrive the following day. Once activated in the Order Book UI before confirming a trade, if it settles in the money, your profit is doubled instantly. If it doesn't, the boost is consumed with no further penalty beyond the cost of your original trade.

OG.com operates through Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-regulated exchange, meaning all fees and settlement rules are fully disclosed upfront — no hidden costs.

OG Welcome Offer Terms & Conditions

Before claiming, make sure you're familiar with the key terms attached to this offer:

Must be at least 18 years old and a verified U.S. resident

Available in all states except New York and Arizona

Sports trading restricted in IL, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NV, and OH

Five 100% profit boosts issued — one per day for five consecutive days

Each boost is capped at $20 in additional profit (max total bonus: $100)

Each boost expires after 24 hours; missing a day does not forfeit subsequent boosts

Boost must be toggled on in the Order Book UI before confirming a trade

Boosts apply only to winning trades — losing trades result in the boost being consumed with no payout

How to Get Started with OG.com

Getting up and running on OG.com is quick and straightforward. Here's exactly what to do:

✅ Click a PLAY NOW button on this page, then hit "Sign Up" and enter your email address. You can also continue with your Google or Apple account. ✅ Verify your email and mobile phone number, then create a secure passcode for future transaction confirmations. ✅ Complete identity verification by providing your full name, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Existing Crypto.com users can link their account and log in instantly. ✅ Fund your account using a debit card, credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH bank transfer, or wire transfer. Minimum deposits start at just $1 for ACH transfers. ✅ Browse markets across sports, politics, economics, crypto, culture, and more. Pick an outcome, toggle on your Profit Boost before confirming your trade, and start trading — remembering that no outcome is ever guaranteed.

What Is OG.com?

OG.com is a dedicated prediction markets platform launched in February 2026 by Crypto.com. It lets users trade on real-world outcomes across a wide range of categories — sports, politics, economics, entertainment, financials, crypto, and more — through live, peer-to-peer markets.

OG.com is not a traditional sportsbook, and it's important to understand the distinction before you start. Predictions on OG are structured as event contracts — derivative financial products regulated by the CFTC through Crypto.com | Derivatives North America. You're trading against other users, not against a house, which means prices are driven entirely by public activity. As with any financial product, trading carries inherent risk, and you should only trade what you're comfortable potentially losing.

How OG.com Contracts Work

Every market on OG is framed as a yes-or-no question about a real-world event. Contracts are priced between $0.01 and $1.00, with the price reflecting the probability the market assigns to that outcome. A contract priced at $0.65 implies a 65% market probability — but that is a market estimate, not a guarantee of any outcome. If your prediction is correct at settlement, your contract pays $1. If it's wrong, it settles at $0 and you lose what you paid — no more, no less.

You can also exit a position before the event settles by selling contracts at the current market price, giving you the flexibility to lock in profits or limit losses as circumstances change — though early exits also carry a $0.02 per contract fee.

Contract Size Payout if Correct Payout if Incorrect $1 $1 per contract $0 (full loss of cost to enter)

Is OG.com Legit?

Yes. OG.com is a legitimate, federally regulated trading platform. It operates through Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), which holds a full suite of CFTC derivatives licenses — meaning OG is regulated at the federal level, not by individual state gaming commissions. That said, regulation does not eliminate trading risk. Users can and do lose money on the platform, and no regulatory status changes the fundamental nature of trading on uncertain outcomes.

Where Is OG.com Available?

OG.com is available nationwide except New York and Arizona. Residents of Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, and Ohio can sign up and trade non-sports markets — including politics, economics, and crypto — but cannot currently access sports contracts.

Available Markets at OG.com

OG.com covers a wide and growing range of categories suited to both casual participants and more experienced traders. That said, broader market access doesn't reduce the risk inherent in each trade — every position can settle at $0 regardless of category.

Category Examples 🏈 Sports NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Soccer, Tennis, Golf, College Football & Basketball 🗳️ Politics U.S. Elections, Legislative Decisions, International Political Events 📈 Economics Fed Rate Decisions, Inflation Indicators, Recession Probability 💰 Financials Gold Index, Stock Performance, Market Indicators ₿ Crypto Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major digital assets 🏢 Companies Most Valuable Company, AI Leadership, Upcoming IPOs 🎭 Culture Award Shows, Entertainment Milestones, Pop Culture Events

Sports Markets

OG offers moneyline, spread, total, player prop, and parlay markets across major sports. All legs of a parlay must come from different games — same-game parlays are not currently supported. Parlay orders must be placed in contracts rather than dollar amounts. Combining multiple legs increases potential return but also increases the risk of the full position settling at $0.

Politics & Economics

Political and economic markets are among OG.com's most actively traded categories. Market prices reflect real-time public consensus but should not be interpreted as forecasts or guarantees of any political or economic outcome.

Crypto Markets

OG allows trading on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets. Crypto-related contracts are among the most volatile markets on the platform — users should exercise additional caution and should not interpret any market price as investment advice.

OG.com Mobile App

OG.com is available as a mobile app for both iOS and Android, as well as a full-featured web platform. The app mirrors every function of the desktop experience — browsing markets, managing your portfolio, activating profit boosts, viewing leaderboards, and chatting with other traders — all from your mobile device.

The interface is built around a clean dark color palette of black and deep indigo with flame-orange accents. Navigation between categories is seamless, and the order flow from selecting an outcome to confirming a trade takes just seconds.

OG Apple App Store Rating: ⭐️ 4.3 / 5 OG Google Play Store Rating: ⭐️ 4.1 / 5

Additional OG.com Promotions

Refer-a-Friend Program

OG's referral program is a tiered, milestone-based system that rewards both the referring user and the newly referred sign-up when the new user hits trading volume milestones within their first 30 days. You must have traded above $50 to unlock your referral link. Note that reaching these milestones is not guaranteed — all trading involves risk and losses may prevent milestone completion.

Trading Volume Milestone (30 Days) Referrer Bonus Referee Bonus Total Combined Reward $100 $10 $10 $20 $500 +$20 +$20 $60 $1,000 +$30 +$30 $120 $2,500 +$90 +$90 $300

Rewards are paid as USD credits to both parties' wallets as each milestone is reached. Trading volume does not equal profit — volume milestones count total contracts traded regardless of outcome.

Leaderboards & Social Features

OG.com includes an in-platform leaderboard ranking users by trading performance, as well as real-time live chat on active markets. These are community-driven features that add a social dimension to the platform — though past leaderboard performance is not indicative of future results.

OG.com Deposits & Withdrawals

Deposit Methods

Debit Card

Credit Card

Apple Pay

Google Pay

ACH Bank Transfer

Wire Transfer

Withdrawal Methods

ACH Bank Transfer (currently the only available withdrawal method)

OG.com Pros & Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Broad market diversity — sports, politics, economics, entertainment, crypto, and more Not available in New York and Arizona No user limiting — sharp and high-volume traders are welcome Sports trading restricted in IL, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NV, and OH Generous welcome offer: up to $100 in additional profit potential across 5 days Profit boosts only activate on winning trades — losing trades forfeit the boost Parlays and player prop markets available for sports Customer support currently limited to AI-assisted Help Center

Final Thoughts on OG.com

OG.com is one of the most compelling new entrants in the prediction markets space. Backed by Crypto.com's established infrastructure and regulated at the federal level through CDNA, it combines the analytical depth of financial trading with the real-time excitement of sports and cultural events. Its peer-to-peer structure, transparent fee schedule, and broad market coverage make it a genuinely differentiated option for both newcomers and experienced traders.

The welcome offer — up to $100 in additional profit potential spread across your first five days — ranks among the strongest currently available in the prediction markets industry. That said, it's worth approaching OG.com as you would any financial trading platform: with a clear sense of what you're comfortable risking and an understanding that profits are never guaranteed. Boost or no boost, every trade can settle at $0.

Whether you're a sports analytics enthusiast, a politically informed trader, or someone with a view on the economy, OG.com provides a CFTC-regulated, community-driven venue to put your knowledge to work — responsibly. Click PLAY NOW to claim your five profit boosts and start trading today.

OG.com Prediction Event Contracts are a derivatives product offered by Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), an exchange regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Trading involves risk and may not be appropriate for all investors. By trading you risk losing your cost to enter any transaction, including fees. You should carefully consider whether trading on CDNA is appropriate for you in light of your investment experience and financial resources. Any trading decisions you make are solely your responsibility and at your own risk. Market prices reflect public trading activity and are not forecasts, investment advice, or guarantees of any outcome.