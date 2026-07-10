The OG.com promo code gets new users a $10 welcome bonus. Sign up with OG.com and claim your sign up offer today!

Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission when you sign up using our links, at no additional cost to you.

The OG.com promo code unlocks one of the most generous new-user offers in prediction markets. New users who sign up through our links can claim a $10 welcome bonus with no code required. Read on to learn how the OG.com welcome offer works, how to sign up, what markets are available, and everything else you need to get started on this CFTC-regulated platform.

OG.com Promo Code Details

There is no OG.com promo code to enter at checkout – new users simply click PLAY NOW through our link and the welcome bonus is applied automatically to their account.

🎁 OG.com Promo Code: PLAY NOW 💰 Welcome Offer: Trade $10, Get $10 Welcome Bonus 📝 Terms & Conditions: Must be 18+; New Users Only 📍 States Available: Nationwide Except NY & AZ (Sports Trading Restricted in IL, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NV, OH)

What Is the OG.com Promo Code?

There is no traditional promo code for OG.com. Instead, new users who register through our affiliate link automatically qualify for a $10 welcome bonus to use on the platform. No code needs to be entered at any point during signup.

OG.com is operated through Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange. All fees and settlement rules are disclosed upfront, and there are no hidden costs to be aware of before you start trading.

OG.com Welcome Offer Terms & Conditions

Make sure you review these key terms before claiming your bonus:

Must be at least 18 years old and a verified U.S. resident

Available in all states except New York and Arizona

Sports trading restricted in Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, and Ohio

How to Claim the OG.com Promo Code Offer

Signing up and claiming your OG.com welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Here's a step-by-step walkthrough:

✅ Click PLAY NOW on this page to be taken to OG.com. Select "Sign Up" and enter your email address, or continue with your Google or Apple account. ✅ Verify your email address and mobile phone number, then set up a secure passcode for future transactions. ✅ Complete identity verification by providing your full name, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you already have a Crypto.com account, you can link it and log in immediately. ✅ Make your first deposit using a debit card, credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH bank transfer, or wire transfer. ACH deposits start at a minimum of just $1. ✅ Explore markets across sports, politics, economics, finance, crypto, and culture, then place your first trade.

The promo links in this article are part of an affiliate partnership. We may earn a commission if you create an account using our links.

What Is OG.com?

OG.com is a prediction markets platform launched in February 2026 by Crypto.com. It allows users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events across a wide variety of categories, including sports, politics, economics, entertainment, financials, crypto, and more, through live peer-to-peer markets.

OG.com is fundamentally different from a traditional sportsbook. All predictions on OG.com are structured as event contracts — derivative financial products regulated by the CFTC through Crypto.com | Derivatives North America. You trade directly against other users, not a house, which means prices are set entirely by market activity. As with any financial product, trading carries inherent risk, and users should only commit what they are comfortable potentially losing.

How OG.com Contracts Work

Every market on OG.com is built around a yes-or-no question tied to a real-world event. Contracts are priced between $0.01 and $1.00, with the price representing the probability the market assigns to a given outcome. A contract priced at $0.70, for example, implies a 70% market probability — but this is a market estimate, not a guarantee.

If your prediction is correct at settlement, each contract pays $1. If it's wrong, the contract settles at $0 and you lose only what you paid to enter. There are no additional losses beyond your initial cost.

You can also exit positions early by selling contracts at the current market price, which lets you lock in profits or cut losses before an event concludes. Note that early exits carry a $0.02 per contract fee.

Contract Cost Correct Settlement Incorrect Settlement Variable ($0.01–$1.00) $1 per contract $0 (full loss of entry cost)

Is OG.com Legitimate?

Yes. OG.com is a federally regulated trading platform operating through Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), which holds a full suite of CFTC derivatives licenses. This means OG.com is regulated at the federal level rather than by individual state gaming commissions. Regulation does not eliminate trading risk, however — users can and do lose money, and no regulatory status changes the fundamental uncertainty of trading on event outcomes.

Where Is OG.com Available?

OG.com is available nationwide except New York and Arizona. Users in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, and Ohio can access non-sports markets — such as politics, economics, and crypto — but cannot currently participate in sports-related contracts.

Availability may expand over time. Check our prediction markets legal timeline for the latest updates.

Markets Available at OG.com

OG.com covers a broad and constantly growing range of market categories, giving users plenty of ways to apply their knowledge. That said, wider market selection does not reduce the risk in any individual trade — every position can settle at $0 regardless of category.

Category Examples 🏈 Sports NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Soccer, Tennis, Golf, College Football & Basketball 🗳️ Politics U.S. Elections, Legislative Decisions, International Political Events 📈 Economics Fed Rate Decisions, Inflation Indicators, Recession Probability 💰 Financials Gold Index, Stock Performance, Market Indicators ₿ Crypto Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major digital assets 🏢 Companies Most Valuable Company, AI Leadership, Upcoming IPOs 🎭 Culture Award Shows, Entertainment Milestones, Pop Culture Events

Sports Markets

OG.com supports moneyline, spread, totals, player props, and parlay markets across major professional and college sports. Note that parlay legs must come from different games — same-game parlays are not currently supported on the platform. Sports markets currently available include:

Politics and Economics Markets

Political prediction markets and economics contracts are consistently among OG.com's most liquid and actively traded categories. As with all markets on the platform, prices reflect real-time public trading activity and should not be treated as forecasts or guarantees of any political or economic outcome.

Crypto Markets

OG.com offers trading on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major digital assets. Crypto-related contracts tend to be among the most volatile on the platform, and users should exercise additional caution. Nothing on OG.com constitutes investment advice.

OG.com Mobile App

OG.com is available as a mobile prediction markets app for both iOS and Android devices, alongside a fully featured web platform. The mobile app replicates the complete desktop experience, including market browsing, portfolio management, leaderboard access, and live community chat, all within a clean, dark-themed interface built around black, deep indigo, and flame-orange accents.

The order flow from selecting an outcome to confirming a trade is streamlined to just a few taps, making it one of the more polished mobile experiences in the prediction markets space.

OG.com Apple App Store Rating: ⭐️ 4.3 / 5 OG.com Google Play Store Rating: ⭐️ 4.1 / 5

Additional OG.com Promotions

Refer-a-Friend Program

Beyond the welcome bonus, OG.com runs a tiered referral program that rewards both the person making the referral and the newly signed-up user when the new user hits trading volume milestones within their first 30 days. You must have traded more than $50 in total volume before your referral link becomes active.

Reaching these milestones is not guaranteed — all trading involves risk, and losses may prevent a new user from hitting the required volume thresholds.

Volume Milestone (First 30 Days) Referrer Bonus Referee Bonus Total Reward $100 $10 $10 $20 $500 +$20 +$20 $60 $1,000 +$30 +$30 $120 $2,500 +$90 +$90 $300

Rewards are credited as USD to both wallets as each milestone is reached. Total trading volume counts all contracts traded regardless of whether those positions were profitable.

Leaderboards and Community Features

OG.com includes an in-platform leaderboard that ranks users by trading performance, along with live market chat that allows users to discuss open markets in real time. These community features give OG.com a more social feel compared to most CFTC-regulated alternatives. Past leaderboard performance is not indicative of future results.

OG.com Deposits and Withdrawals

Deposit Methods

Debit Card

Credit Card

Apple Pay

Google Pay

ACH Bank Transfer (minimum $1)

Wire Transfer

Withdrawal Methods

ACH Bank Transfer (currently the only available withdrawal method)

OG.com Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide market diversity across sports, politics, economics, crypto, and culture Not available in New York or Arizona No account limiting — sharp and high-volume traders are welcome Sports trading restricted in IL, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NV, and OH Competitive welcome offer of $10 bonus Customer support currently limited to AI-assisted Help Center Player props and parlays supported in sports markets Same-game parlays not yet available CFTC-regulated with transparent, disclosed fee structure

OG.com Promo Code FAQ

Is there an OG.com promo code I need to enter?

No. There is no OG.com promo code to enter. New users who register through our link automatically qualify for the welcome bonus without any code required.

Who is eligible for the OG.com welcome offer?

The OG.com welcome offer is open to new users who are at least 18 years old and verified U.S. residents. It is not available in New York or Arizona.

How does OG.com make money if there's no house edge?

OG.com generates revenue through trading fees rather than a spread. A $0.02 per contract fee applies to early exits, and fees are disclosed fully upfront before you start trading.

Can I use OG.com in my state?

OG.com is available in all U.S. states except New York and Arizona. Users in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, and Ohio are limited to non-sports markets only.

Is OG.com safe to use?

Yes. OG.com is operated by Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), which is regulated by the CFTC at the federal level. That said, regulation does not protect you from trading losses — all positions carry inherent financial risk.