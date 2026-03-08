Onyx Odds Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get 100 Bonus Picks Today (Mar. 8)

The Onyx Odds promo code ROTOWIRE gets 100 bonus picks for new users who play just $10. Learn more about the Onyx Odds promo code ROTOWIRE and claim today!

The Onyx Odds promo code ROTOWIRE gets 100 bonus picks when you play $10 at this new social sportsbook. This is a great bang-for-your-buck deal, so claim the welcome bonus from Onyx Odds and bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL and more today!

The exclusive bonus code from Onyx Odds ROTOWIRE is one of our best betting promos available across most of the US, including in states where sports betting is not yet legal. So if you're looking to bet on sports, hit the PLAY NOW button to sign up with Onyx Odds to earn 100 bonus picks now!

Onyx Odds Promo Code Details

✅ Onyx Odds Promo Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Onyx Odds Welcome Offer: Spend $10, Get 100 Bonus Picks 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Be 18+, Bonus Rewarded Instantly 📍 Where Legal: 40 States + DC (Not Available in AL, CO, ID, LA, MI, MT, NV, TN or WA)

What is the Onyx Odds Promo Code?

The Onyx Odds promo code is ROTOWIRE, which claims the Spend $10, Get 100 in Bonus Picks welcome bonus. Essentially, new users can get 100 in bonus picks just by spending $10 in sports picks. This bonus is rewarded instantly, so you can spend $10 and you'll receive the 100 bonus picks within moments!

How to Claim the Onyx Odds Promo Code ROTOWIRE

Sign up for a new account with Onyx Odds by clicking one of the PLAY NOW links on this article Use the Onyx Odds promo code ROTOWIRE when signing up Spend $10 on sports picks Instantly receive 100 in bonus picks

Onyx Odds Promo Terms & Conditions

Only available to new users who are 18 years of age or older

Bonus picks rewarded instantly

Bonus picks cannot be withdrawn

Bonus picks must be used for sports picks

What is Onyx Odds?

Onyx Odds is a free-to-play social sportsbook and prediction platform where you can "bet on sports" by making picks on sports using virtual currency called Onyx Coins. Onyx Odds operates as a sweepstakes-style sportsbook, similar to legal sports betting apps, that allows users to "bet" on major sports like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and more.

If you win your picks, you earn Onyx Coins, which can be used to build loyalty tiers, enter promotional sweepstakes and earn Onyx Cash, which can be redeemed for cash once available thresholds are met.

How Does Onyx Odds Work?

Onyx Odds allows gamblers in states without sports betting to legally bet on sports. Here's a breakdown on how Onyx Odds works:

Registration and Getting Started: Users create a free Onyx Odds account. No initial purchase is required. To access full features like purchasing additional virtual currency or redeeming prizes, users must complete identity verification. Virtual Currencies: The platform uses two types of currency – Onyx Coins (virtual credits provided upon signup or through daily bonuses. Users can also purchase more for enhanced gameplay benefits, but Onyx Coins cannot be redeemed for cash or transferred.) and Onyx Cash (promotional currency obtained via sweepstakes entries, bonuses with Onyx Coin purchases, or winning picks. Onyx Cash can be redeemed for real cash prizes once a minimum threshold is met, or reinvested into more picks to potentially win bigger.) Making Predictions: Users browse available betting lines across various sports and events and place Onyx Coins (or Onyx Cash) on their chosen predictions, such as team wins or over/under totals. Successful picks can yield more Onyx Coins, Onyx Cash, or loyalty points. The platform supports features like same-game parlays and live in-play options for ongoing events. Earning Rewards and VIP Tiers: Playing with Onyx Coins builds loyalty points, which help users advance through VIP tiers for perks like bonus entries, faster redemptions, or exclusive promotions. Redemptions: Once users accumulate enough Onyx Cash, they can redeem it for real cash prizes via bank transfer or other methods. Identity verification is mandatory here to comply with regulations. Legal and Eligibility Aspects: Available to users 18+ in 28 U.S. states. It's not considered gambling since no real money is risked on picks—it's a sweepstakes model. Users should review the Sports Prediction Rules for market-specific details.

Where is Onyx Odds Legal?

Onyx Odds operates in 40 states plus Washington, DC: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Can I Redeem Onyx Cash for Real Money?

Yes, you can redeem Onyx Cash for real money. All you need to do is hit the 1x playthrough requirement, and you must have a minimum of $20 in Onyx Cash to redeem. You can exchange $1 in Onyx Cash for $1 in real money, and you can redeem using a bank transfer or PayPal.

Banking and Payment Options at Onyx Odds

Now that you know you can redeem Onyx Cash for real money, you might want to know how to deposit and withdraw from Onyx Odds. Here's what I found:

Credit Card

Debit Card

PayPal

Skrill

MuchBetter

Apple Pay

ACH Bank Transfer

Online Banking via Trustly

How Long Does a Withdrawal Take at Onyx Odds?

Withdrawals at Onyx Odds depend on which banking option you choose, ranging from 1 to 7 business days. The quickest withdrawal methods include Debit Cards and PayPal while options like Bank Transfers can take up to 7 days.

What bet Types are at Onyx Odds?

Onyx Odds offers a variety of standard and advanced bet types, focusing on user-friendly options for predictions:

Moneylines

Point Spreads

Totals (Over/Unders)

Parlays

Live Bets

Prop Bets

Sports to Bet On at Onyx Odds

Onyx Odds covers a range of popular US and international sports including:

NFL

NCAAF

NBA

NCAAB

MLB

NHL

Tennis

Golf

UFC

Boxing

Soccer

Is Onyx Odds Legit?

Yes, Onyx Odds is legit. The brand operates as a social sportsbook under a sweepstakes model, which allows it to function legally in over 40 states without being classified as traditional gambling.

Onyx Odds requires ID verification for purchases and redemptions, emphasizing compliance with federal sweepstakes rules. It's not licensed as a gambling site but adheres to promotional gaming laws, making it accessible to users who are 18+ in eligible states.