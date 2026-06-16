ParlayPlay Promo Code: First Deposit Match Up to $100 + $5 Free Entry

Get the best ParlayPlay promo code today and unlock a First Deposit Match Up To $100 plus a $5 Free Entry. Learn how to claim it, where ParlayPlay is legal, and more.

Ready to jump into pick'em DFS? New users can activate the ParlayPlay promo code to unlock a 100% First Deposit Match Up To $100 + a $5 Free Entry on ParlayPlay. It's one of the stronger welcome offers in the DFS space right now, and with 27+ states eligible, there's a good chance you're covered.

Here's the full breakdown of the ParlayPlay promo code, how to claim it, and everything else you need to know before claiming one of my favorite new betting promos.

ParlayPlay Promo Code: Key Details (June 2026)

ParlayPlay Promo Code CLICK TO CLAIM ParlayPlay Bonus Offer First Deposit Match Up To $100 + $5 Free Entry Minimum Deposit $10 Bonus Expiration Date Bonus funds must be used within 30 days; Free Entry expires 7 days after deposit Eligible Contests Higher/Lower pick'em contests App Rating (iOS) 4.6/5 App Rating (Android) 4.7/5 Eligible States 27+ states + Washington DC

What Is the ParlayPlay Promo Code?

You do not need a ParlayPlay promo code to claim the sign up bonus, which gives you a 100% First Deposit Match Up To $100 plus a $5 Free Entry.

Once claimed, your deposit is matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100 in bonus funds, credited automatically to your account. The $5 Free Entry lands separately and can be used on any eligible Higher/Lower contest. This ParlayPlay bonus is designed to let you explore the platform without putting your full balance at risk from day one.

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How to Claim the ParlayPlay Promo Code

Follow these steps, and it should take you less than 5 minutes to register for a ParlayPlay account.

Click the Green 'Play Now' Button above this section to claim the promotion. Download the ParlayPlay betting app on iOS or Android, or visit ParlayPlay.io on desktop. Create your account: you'll need to verify your name, address, date of birth, and email. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using Visa, Mastercard, or Discover. Receive your bonus match up to $100 in bonus funds is credited to your account automatically. Receive your $5 Free Entry deposited separately within 7 days; use it on any Higher/Lower contest before it expires. Start picking and place your bonus funds on Higher/Lower contests within 30 days of deposit.

ParlayPlay Promo Code Terms & Conditions

Must be 18+ (21+ in some states) and physically located in an eligible state

Promo code must be entered at registration — it cannot be applied after account creation

Minimum first deposit of $10 required to trigger the match

Deposit match is 100% up to $100 in bonus funds

Bonus funds must be used on Higher/Lower pick'em contests within 30 days of deposit

$5 Free Entry expires 7 days after deposit — use it or lose it

One offer per new customer; not valid for existing users

Standard ParlayPlay terms and conditions apply; see ParlayPlay.io for full details

What Is ParlayPlay?

ParlayPlay — sometimes written as Parlay Play — is a pick'em Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform where users predict whether athletes will go Higher or Lower than a set statistical projection.

This is what ParlayPlay picks look like:

Will LeBron James score more or fewer than 27.5 points tonight?

Will Patrick Mahomes throw for more or fewer than 265.5 passing yards?

That's the core of the ParlayPlay experience. Players build slips of 2 to 9 picks, choose between All-In (all picks must hit) or Insured (one miss still pays partial) entry modes, and compete for multiplied payouts, which total up to 10x on a full 5-pick slate.

ParlayPlay offers NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, UFC, soccer, college basketball, and even esports (Valorant, CS:GO), making it one of the more sport-diverse pick'em apps in the market.

ParlayPlay launched in 2022 and has grown steadily in the pick'em DFS space, competing directly with PrizePicks and Underdog Fantasy. Its app ratings — 4.6/5 on iOS and 4.7/5 on Android — reflect a polished product that casual and experienced DFS players alike have found accessible.

Is ParlayPlay Legit?

Yes, ParlayPlay is a legitimate DFS platform. It is viewed as an alternative option in states that don't offer legal sports betting.

Here's why:

Licensed and Regulated: ParlayPlay operates as a skill-based Daily Fantasy Sports platform, which means it is legal in 27+ states plus Washington DC without requiring a traditional sports betting license. The skill-game classification puts it in the same regulatory category as PrizePicks and other major pick'em DFS operators.

Verified Payouts: Player reviews consistently confirm that withdrawals process as expected, typically within 3–5 business days back to the original payment method or via ACH transfer.

App Store Presence: A 4.6/5 iOS rating and 4.7/5 Android rating from thousands of real reviews signal a stable, well-maintained product.

The one recurring critique in user reviews is that banking options are more limited than competitors — credit and debit cards only, no PayPal or e-wallets yet. That's a real gap, but it's an inconvenience, not a red flag.

Where Is ParlayPlay Legal?

ParlayPlay is available in 27+ states plus Washington DC:

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Washington DC.

ParlayPlay Banking and Payment Options

Deposit Methods:

Visa (credit and debit)

Mastercard (credit and debit)

Discover

Deposit Limits:

Minimum deposit: $10

Default deposit options: $10, $25, $50, $100, $150, $250

Daily max: $1,000 | Weekly max: $4,000 | Monthly max: $8,000

Deposits appear in your account instantly; no fees charged

Withdrawal Methods:

Back to original card (must have been used for deposit within last 90 days)

ACH / electronic bank transfer for remaining balance

Withdrawal Limits:

Minimum withdrawal: $30

Daily max: $500 | Weekly max: $4,000 | Monthly max: $8,000

ParlayPlay Withdrawal Time

ParlayPlay processes withdrawals within 3 to 5 business days. Funds typically return to the original payment card first; if the card is no longer active or the 90-day window has passed, the balance is processed via ACH transfer. ParlayPlay does not charge withdrawal fees. Note that the $30 minimum withdrawal threshold means you'll want to build up a modest balance before requesting a cashout.