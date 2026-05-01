Polymarket Invite Code ROTOWIRE: Get $20 Bonus for May 2026

The Polymarket invite code ROTOWIRE allows new users to bypass the Polymarket waitlist AND claim the Deposit $20, Get $20 Bonus.
May 1, 2026
Polymarket Invite Code ROTOWIRE: Get $20 Bonus for May 2026
May 1, 2026
Betting Promotions

Polymarket is king among prediction markets platforms, and now you can join in with the Polymarket invite code ROTOWIRE that allows new users to skip the Polymarket waitlist AND claim a $20 bonus today!

Learn more below about the Polymarket invite code, platform review and more. 

Polymarket Invite Code Details (May 2026)

The Polymarket invite code is ROTOWIRE. This will bypass the Polymarket waitlist while also allowing you to claim the "Deposit $20, Get $20" sign-up bonus from Polymarket. And you can claim this almost anywhere in the US – just sign up with Polymarket invite code ROTOWIRE to earn the $20 bonus.

✅ Polymarket Invite Code:ROTOWIRE
🎁 Polymarket Sign Up Offer:Deposit $20, Get $20 Bonus
📊 Terms & Conditions:New Users Only, Must Deposit $20+
🗺️ Where Legal?49 States + DC (Nevada excluded)

What is the Polymarket Invite Code?

The Polymarket invite code is ROTOWIRE. This unique code grants new users two things at once: instant access past the Polymarket waitlist and eligibility to claim the $20 welcome bonus when you make your first deposit of $20.

How to Claim the Polymarket Invite Code

  1. Download the Polymarket app on your iOS or Android device.
  2. Open the app and begin the sign-up process.
  3. When prompted to enter an invite code, type ROTOWIRE.
  4. Complete your account registration, including identity verification.
  5. Make a minimum deposit of $20.
  6. Your $20 bonus will be credited to your account.

Polymarket Invite Code Terms & Conditions

The Polymarket invite code is fairly simple to understand, but it's best to understand the terms and conditions associated with any prediction markets promo so you know what to expect. 

  • New Polymarket users only
  • 18+ years old
  • $20 minimum deposit required
  • $20 bonus credited after the qualifying deposit is made
  • One invite code redemption per user

What is Polymarket?

Polymarket is one of the leading prediction markets apps, where users trade on the outcomes of real-world events ranging from elections and sports to economics and pop culture. Polymarket operates as a decentralized prediction market, meaning prices are set by actual market activity and reflect the crowd's collective estimate of how likely an event is to happen.

Is Polymarket Legit?

Yes, Polymarket is a well-established and widely trusted platform in the prediction markets space, with billions of dollars in trading volume and a track record of accurately resolving markets through a transparent, decentralized process. It's been covered extensively by major news outlets and is used by everyone from casual traders to professional forecasters.

How Does Polymarket Work?

On Polymarket, you buy and sell shares tied to a specific outcome of an event – shares are priced between $0.01 and $1.00, with the price reflecting the market's implied probability that the outcome will occur. 

If you're right, your shares pay out $1.00 each at resolution; if you're wrong, they're valued at $0.00.

How to Get Past the Polymarket Waitlist

To get past the Polymarket waitlist, all you have to do is enter Polymarket invite code ROTOWIRE. This will allow you to jump the wait and sign up with Polymarket immediately after entering the code!

What is a Contract at Polymarket?

A contract on Polymarket is a tradeable market tied to a specific yes/no question about a real-world event. Each contract has two sides (Yes and No), and you can buy or sell either side based on your outlook. Contracts resolve to either $1.00 or $0.00 once the event outcome is confirmed.

Polymarket Predictions Contracts

Since Polymarket is one of the top platforms in the predictions space, there's almost nothing you can't trade. Here are some of the top contracts available on a daily basis. 

Where is Polymarket Legal?

Polymarket is available in every US state plus Washington, D.C. except Nevada. So if you're anywhere outside of Nevada, you can sign up and trade contracts with Polymarket! For a more detailed breakdown, check out our interactive prediction markets map

Polymarket Banking Options

Banking options at Polymarket are a bit different, as the brand primarily uses USDC Coin on the Polygon network for trading. You can deposit and withdraw at Polymarket through the following options:

  • Crypto Wallet
  • Card/Fiat
  • Cross-Chain Briedge
  • Exchange Transfers
  • PayPal
  • Apple Pay
  • Apple Cash

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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