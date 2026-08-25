The Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE gets new users a $20 bonus just for depositing $10. Start trading now to score your bonus with the Polymarket promo code!

The Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE is your ticket into one of the biggest prediction markets platforms in the game today! Just use this code while signing up to grab the $20 bonus.

Learn more about the Polymarket promo code and get started trading on the NFL, MLB and more.

Polymarket Promo Code Details (August 2026)

The Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE allows new users to claim the Deposit $10, Get $20 welcome bonus. Here are the finer details on the promo.

✅ Polymarket Promo Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Polymarket Sign Up Bonus: Deposit $10, Get $20 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Deposit $20+ 📍 Where Legal? 48 States + DC (Minnesota and Nevada excluded)

What is the Polymarket Promo Code?

The Polymarket promo code is ROTOWIRE, which will unlock the Deposit $10, Get $20 welcome bonus for new users.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code

✅ Click one of the PLAY NOW links on this page ✅ Create a new account ✅ Enter Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE. ✅ Verify your identity ✅ Place a $10 minimum deposit ✅ The $20 bonus will be automatically added to your account

An important note is that the Polymarket promo code MUST be entered during the registration process.

Polymarket Promo Code Terms & Conditions

New Polymarket users only

Promo code ROTOWIRE is required to claim the $20 bonus

18+ years old

$10 minimum deposit

$20 bonus automatically rewarded after deposit

How to Skip the Polymarket Waitlist

There is no longer a Polymarket waitlist for iOS or Android users. Instead, you can use Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE to get right to trading and claim the Deposit $10, Get $20 bonus.

What is Polymarket?

Polymarket is one of the fastest-growing prediction markets apps in the world, giving users the ability to trade on the outcomes of events across politics, finance, sports, and more. It's built on blockchain technology, which means every trade and resolution is transparent and verifiable. Whether you're a first-time user or a seasoned forecaster, Polymarket offers a straightforward way to turn your knowledge into real positions.

Is Polymarket Legit?

Yes, Polymarket is legit, having established itself as one of the most credible platforms in the prediction markets space, regularly cited by major financial and political news organizations for the accuracy of its market pricing.

The platform has processed billions of dollars in trading volume and uses a decentralized resolution process designed to keep outcomes fair and transparent.

Where is Polymarket Legal?

Polymarket is legal in 48 states plus Washington, D.C. The only states where Polymarket is currently unavailable are Minnesota and Nevada. For a deeper look into where Polymarket is legal, check out our prediction markets legality map.

What Contracts can you Trade at Polymarket?

You can trade plenty of contracts and events at Polymarket. Here's a list of the more popular contracts available each day: