Polymarket Promo Code ROTOWIRE: $20 Bonus With $10 Deposit (August 25)

The Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE gets new users a $20 bonus just for depositing $10. Start trading now to score your bonus with the Polymarket promo code!
August 25, 2026
Polymarket Promo Code ROTOWIRE: $20 Bonus With $10 Deposit (August 25)
August 25, 2026
Betting Promotions

The Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE is your ticket into one of the biggest prediction markets platforms in the game today! Just use this code while signing up to grab the $20 bonus. 

Learn more about the Polymarket promo code and get started trading on the NFL, MLB and more. 

Polymarket Promo Code Details (August 2026)

The Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE allows new users to claim the Deposit $10, Get $20 welcome bonus. Here are the finer details on the promo.

✅ Polymarket Promo Code:ROTOWIRE
🎁 Polymarket Sign Up Bonus:Deposit $10, Get $20
📊 Terms & Conditions:New Users Only, Must Deposit $20+
📍 Where Legal?48 States + DC (Minnesota and Nevada excluded)

What is the Polymarket Promo Code?

The Polymarket promo code is ROTOWIRE, which will unlock the Deposit $10, Get $20 welcome bonus for new users.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code

  1. Click one of the PLAY NOW links on this page
  2. Create a new account
  3. Enter Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE.
  4. Verify your identity
  5. ✅ Place a $10 minimum deposit
  6. The $20 bonus will be automatically added to your account

An important note is that the Polymarket promo code MUST be entered during the registration process. 

Polymarket Promo Code Terms & Conditions

  • New Polymarket users only
  • Promo code ROTOWIRE is required to claim the $20 bonus
  • 18+ years old
  • $10 minimum deposit 
  • $20 bonus automatically rewarded after deposit

How to Skip the Polymarket Waitlist

There is no longer a Polymarket waitlist for iOS or Android users. Instead, you can use Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE to get right to trading and claim the Deposit $10, Get $20 bonus. 

What is Polymarket?

Polymarket is one of the fastest-growing prediction markets apps in the world, giving users the ability to trade on the outcomes of events across politics, finance, sports, and more. It's built on blockchain technology, which means every trade and resolution is transparent and verifiable. Whether you're a first-time user or a seasoned forecaster, Polymarket offers a straightforward way to turn your knowledge into real positions.

Is Polymarket Legit?

Yes, Polymarket is legit, having established itself as one of the most credible platforms in the prediction markets space, regularly cited by major financial and political news organizations for the accuracy of its market pricing. 

The platform has processed billions of dollars in trading volume and uses a decentralized resolution process designed to keep outcomes fair and transparent.

Where is Polymarket Legal?

Polymarket is legal in 48 states plus Washington, D.C. The only states where Polymarket is currently unavailable are Minnesota and Nevada. For a deeper look into where Polymarket is legal, check out our prediction markets legality map.  

What Contracts can you Trade at Polymarket?

You can trade plenty of contracts and events at Polymarket. Here's a list of the more popular contracts available each day:

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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ProphetX Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Trade $10, Get $20 (August 25)
ProphetX Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Trade $10, Get $20 (August 25)
You can get a $20 bonus with the ProphetX promo code ROTOWIRE. Sign up as a new user for ProphetX and claim your sign up bonus today!
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